BALDWYN — Hancock Fabrics Inc., for its first quarter ended April 28, reports an operating loss of $1.2 million, compared to a $1.0 million loss in the first quarter of last year. The net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.12 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the first quarter ...Read More »
Hancock Fabrics losses mount; faces many challenges
BALDWYN — Hancock Fabrics faces many challenges, according to analysts and the company. The Baldwyn-based company last month reported it lost nearly $11.3 million in the most recent fiscal year. The fabric and craft retailer additionally had to cope with falling sales and self-admitted merchandise problems. In the past year, it’s also hired a new CEO, ended contracts with four ...Read More »
Deadline nearing for SBA drought-related disaster loans
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private non-profit organizations of all sizes that June 14 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans available in Mississippi as a result of the drought and excessive heat that occurred from Jan. 1 through Aug. ...Read More »
Sanderson shares down as analyst expects bigger losses
LAUREL — Shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. dropped 4 percent today as an analyst predicts the poultry producer’s third-quarter loss will be bigger than Wall Street’s forecast due to falling chicken prices and higher feed costs. Jefferies analyst Jeff Farmer estimates Sanderson will lose $1.25 per share in the quarter, compared with Wall Street’s expectations for a loss of 86 ...Read More »