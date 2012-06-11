E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Hancock Fabrics' sales up, but still records net loss

MBJ Staff June 11, 2012 Leave a comment

BALDWYN — Hancock Fabrics Inc., for its first quarter ended April 28, reports an operating loss of $1.2 million, compared to a $1.0 million loss in the first quarter of last year. The net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.12 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the first quarter ...

Hancock Fabrics losses mount; faces many challenges

Megan Wright May 23, 2012 Leave a comment

BALDWYN — Hancock Fabrics faces many challenges, according to analysts and the company. The Baldwyn-based company last month reported it lost nearly $11.3 million in the most recent fiscal year. The fabric and craft retailer additionally had to cope with falling sales and self-admitted merchandise problems. In the past year, it’s also hired a new CEO, ended contracts with four ...

Deadline nearing for SBA drought-related disaster loans

MBJ Staff May 16, 2012 Leave a comment

ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private non-profit organizations of all sizes that June 14 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans available in Mississippi as a result of the drought and excessive heat that occurred from Jan. 1 through Aug. ...

Sanderson shares down as analyst expects bigger losses

Megan Wright August 22, 2011 Leave a comment

LAUREL — Shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. dropped 4 percent today as an analyst predicts the poultry producer’s third-quarter loss will be bigger than Wall Street’s forecast due to falling chicken prices and higher feed costs. Jefferies analyst Jeff Farmer estimates Sanderson will lose $1.25 per share in the quarter, compared with Wall Street’s expectations for a loss of 86 ...

