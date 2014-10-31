Nolan Darby, USAW, CSCS, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Sports Medicine as the coordinator of sports performance. Darby earned his bachelor’s degree at Louisiana Tech University. He completed a strength and conditioning internship with the University of Tennessee football program and served as a strength and conditioning assistant for Louisiana Tech University and Washington State University football programs. He is a ...Read More »
Jacob Jorns joins clinic
Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Jacob Jorns, MD, in the practice of urology in Gulfport, Miss. Jorns graduated summa cum laude with his undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. He earned his medical doctorate at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Jorns completed his internship in general surgery and residency in urology at the Mayo ...Read More »
Reneau announces retirement
Louisiana Tech University president and Mississippi native Daniel Reneau says he will retire at the end of June 2013. He’s been with the university 50 years as a student and educator, and served 26 years as president — the longest anyone has held the job. Reneau grew up in Woodville. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Louisiana ...Read More »
Bank promotes Stallings
Joe Stallings III has been promoted to vice president of information security for Community Bank in the Operations Department. He has been with Community Bank since 2009, formally holding the title of information security officer. Stallings is a graduate of the Louisiana Tech University where he earned a bachelor of science in computer information systems. Stallings, a Jena, La., native, ...Read More »
Firm adds Gunn
Daniel M. Gunn has joined Greenwood-based Beard + Riser Architects, PLLC as an intern architect. Gunn is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, holding a bachelor of architecture degree. While completing his studies, he served as a GS-4 intern architect at the U.S. Department of the Interior at Cane River Creole National Historical Park in Natchitoches, La., gaining valuable experience ...Read More »