E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: Made in Mississippi

Tag Archives: Made in Mississippi

MADE IN MISSISSIPPI — Myra Mirrors more than a ‘gadget’

For the MBJ March 8, 2018 Leave a comment

By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT When one thinks of new technology, a vision of Silicon Valley pops up. But here in Oxford, Mississippi, is a company called Myra Mirrors that invented an operating system that enables people to interact with mirrors. Two University of Mississippi students, Pontus Andersson and Sam Bertolet, founded Myra Mirrors two and a half years ago with ...

Read More »

Mississippi-based C Spire trying new technology on high-speed broadband

Becky Gillette March 9, 2017 Leave a comment

By BECKY GILLETTE There is a lot going on in the technology world. And C Spire, a Mississippi-based technology company in Ridgeland, is on the forefront of providing the latest in cutting-edge products to help customers meet their needs for fast and affordable service, said Dave Miller, senior manager of media relations for C Spire. “We are getting ready to ...

Read More »

'18-year overnight success story'

Wally Northway June 26, 2011 3 Comments

In 1993, a small business opened in Madison with little fanfare. With a single employee and one product housed in a tiny, 1,800-square-foot facility, even the company’s founder and CEO did not envision that company, Cypress Pharmaceutical Inc., would one day employ more than 100 workers in a sprawling, 60,000-plus-square-foot complex in Gluckstadt and have product in every pharmacy in ...

Read More »