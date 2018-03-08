By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT When one thinks of new technology, a vision of Silicon Valley pops up. But here in Oxford, Mississippi, is a company called Myra Mirrors that invented an operating system that enables people to interact with mirrors. Two University of Mississippi students, Pontus Andersson and Sam Bertolet, founded Myra Mirrors two and a half years ago with ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Made in Mississippi
March 9, 2018 E-Edition
Mississippi-based C Spire trying new technology on high-speed broadband
By BECKY GILLETTE There is a lot going on in the technology world. And C Spire, a Mississippi-based technology company in Ridgeland, is on the forefront of providing the latest in cutting-edge products to help customers meet their needs for fast and affordable service, said Dave Miller, senior manager of media relations for C Spire. “We are getting ready to ...Read More »
Hydroponically homegrown — Salad Days touts freshness, cleanliness, healthiness
By BECKY GILLETTE Leigh Bailey and her husband, Jamie Redmond, decided two years ago that they were ready for a change from working in real estate. So they looked around for a second career. “We have always enjoyed gardening,” Bailey said. “We saw a need for locally grown produce in the Jackson area and after a lot of study and ...Read More »
MBJ March 7th Digital Edition
Cooking up another career
"It was a 13-mile trip — one way. I thought, 'Wow, I can't believe she would drive that far for my sauce.” -David WilsonRead More »
'18-year overnight success story'
In 1993, a small business opened in Madison with little fanfare. With a single employee and one product housed in a tiny, 1,800-square-foot facility, even the company’s founder and CEO did not envision that company, Cypress Pharmaceutical Inc., would one day employ more than 100 workers in a sprawling, 60,000-plus-square-foot complex in Gluckstadt and have product in every pharmacy in ...Read More »