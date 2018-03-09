Officials say utility board members in a Mississippi city owe nearly $100,000 to the state auditor’s office after using public funds for personal use. The Clarion Ledger cites a Thursday statement from State Auditor Stacey Pickering as saying five members on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners used board funds to pay for an attorney when they were not members. Cleotha ...Read More »
Work starts on a new era for Northpark Mall
By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
Supreme Court panel puts city of Ridgeland on Costco hot seat
By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...Read More »
Divorce firm focusing on men’s, father’s rights opens in Ridgeland
By BECKY GILLETTE Men can be at a disadvantage with it comes to divorce custody agreements and property settlements, says Joseph E. Cordell, co-founder and principal partner of Cordell & Cordell. He said that is why the law firm has come to specialize in representing men in divorce cases. Cordell said in the past even though he had clients who ...Read More »
Mississippi school superintendent announces resignation
A Mississippi school district superintendent has announced his resignation. News outlets report Madison County School District Superintendent Ronnie McGehee will retire by June 30. McGehee was first appointed as an interim superintendent in 2010 before being elected for his first superintendent term in 2011. He was with the district for 21 years, including stints as assistant principal and lead principal. ...Read More »
Slim Chickens set to open in Ridgeland
David Bagwell will open a Slim Chickens restaurant on Jan. 8 at 819 Lake Harbour Dr. in Ridgeland. The Fayetteville, Ark.-based chain has 72 stores and Bagwell says he plans to open other stores in Mississippi in 2018. » READ MORE about Slim Chickens … The 3,000-square-foot Ridgeland store will cost roughly $1 million to build and equip, including acquisition ...Read More »
KEEPING COMMUNITY WELL — Methodist Rehab’s new Ridgeland office part of neighborly trend
By SUSAN CHRISTENSEN / Health and Research News Service George Atchley of Ridgeland is not the kind of guy who rushes into surgery. He’s lived with a bum knee since he woke up 10 years ago with a burning sensation in the joint. “The next morning it was completely numb, and it has been completely numb ever since,” said the ...Read More »
Ridgeland homeowners win interim rulings in Costco case
By JACK WEATHERLY Nine homeowners opposing the building of a Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland have won two interim rulings since they filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court. Most recently, Justice Leslie D. King ruled Oct. 23 against a motion by the city to strike information that allegedly had not been considered by Madison ...Read More »
UPDATE: Leasing agents say Northpark will undergo $50 million redo
By JACK WEATHERLY The official plans had not been made public, but leasing agents reached out in advance on Tuesday to say Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will undergo a $50 million upgrade. Brooks Corr of Retail Specialists LLC of Birmingham told the Mississippi Business Journal that work on the 958,000-square foot mall on County Line Road will begin in the first quarter. Najla ...Read More »
New economic development director in Madison County ‘a tremendous hire’
By BECKY GILLETTE Joseph P. Deason plans to take some of the best tactics learned working for General Motors (GM)-Delphi for 17 years, serving as chief financial officer of the Mississippi Development Authority for four years and his past four and one-half years as chief operating officer for the Golden Triangle Development LINK to his role as the new executive ...Read More »