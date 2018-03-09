E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Mississippi demands $100K from Canton utilities board members

Associated Press March 9, 2018 Leave a comment

Officials say utility board members in a Mississippi city owe nearly $100,000 to the state auditor’s office after using public funds for personal use. The Clarion Ledger cites a Thursday statement from State Auditor Stacey Pickering as saying five members on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners used board funds to pay for an attorney when they were not members. Cleotha ...

Work starts on a new era for Northpark Mall

Jack Weatherly March 8, 2018 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...

Supreme Court panel puts city of Ridgeland on Costco hot seat

Jack Weatherly February 22, 2018 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...

Mississippi school superintendent announces resignation

Associated Press February 7, 2018 Leave a comment

A Mississippi school district superintendent has announced his resignation. News outlets report Madison County School District Superintendent Ronnie McGehee will retire by June 30. McGehee was first appointed as an interim superintendent in 2010 before being elected for his first superintendent term in 2011. He was with the district for 21 years, including stints as assistant principal and lead principal. ...

Slim Chickens set to open in Ridgeland

MBJ Staff December 14, 2017 Leave a comment

David Bagwell will open a Slim Chickens restaurant on Jan. 8 at 819 Lake Harbour Dr. in Ridgeland. The Fayetteville, Ark.-based chain has 72 stores and Bagwell says he plans to open other stores in Mississippi in 2018. » READ MORE about Slim Chickens … The 3,000-square-foot Ridgeland store will cost roughly $1 million to build and equip, including acquisition ...

Ridgeland homeowners win interim rulings in Costco case

Jack Weatherly November 30, 2017 2 Comments

By JACK WEATHERLY Nine homeowners opposing the building of a Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland have won two interim rulings since they filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court. Most recently, Justice Leslie D. King ruled Oct. 23 against a motion by the city to strike information that allegedly had not been considered by Madison ...

UPDATE: Leasing agents say Northpark will undergo $50 million redo

Jack Weatherly November 8, 2017 7 Comments

By JACK WEATHERLY The official plans had not been made public, but leasing agents reached out in advance on Tuesday to say Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will undergo a $50 million upgrade. Brooks Corr of Retail Specialists LLC of Birmingham told the Mississippi Business Journal  that work on the 958,000-square foot mall on County Line Road will begin in the first quarter. Najla ...

New economic development director in Madison County ‘a tremendous hire’

Becky Gillette November 2, 2017 Leave a comment

By BECKY GILLETTE Joseph P. Deason plans to take some of the best tactics learned working for General Motors (GM)-Delphi for 17 years, serving as chief financial officer of the Mississippi Development Authority for four years and his past four and one-half years as chief operating officer for the Golden Triangle Development LINK to his role as the new executive ...

