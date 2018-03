Maj. Gen. Augustus L. (Leon) Collins, the adjutant general of Mississippi, will retire from the Mississippi National Guard, effective Aug. 31. Brig. Gen. Janson D. (Durr) Boyles will take over the position of adjutant general on Sept. 1. Collins was appointed as the adjutant general in 2012, by Gov. Phil Bryant. He currently oversees the Mississippi Military Department and serves ...