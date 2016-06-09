E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: maps

Tag Archives: maps

3 mediators join ‘maps’

MBJ Staff June 9, 2016 Leave a comment

William Larry Latham, William F. Blair and F. M. (Rae) Turner III have joined New Orleans-based Mediation Arbitration Professional Systems (maps®). Latham is included in the Directory of Mediators, published by the Mississippi State Bar. In addition to the minimum training required for inclusion in that Directory, Latham has successfully completed the 40 hour mediation training at Duke University as ...

Read More »

Scott Corlew joins maps

MBJ Staff September 8, 2015 2 Comments

Scott Corlew, a Mississippi lawyer focusing primarily on litigation and the defense of insurers, their insureds, and businesses, has joined maps (Mediation Arbitration Professional Systems, Inc.) He also has extensive experience with mediation and alternative dispute resolution, wills and estates, eminent domain, general business practice, contract disputes and real property. Corlew has been with the law firm of Bryan, Nelson, ...

Read More »

Bobby Harges joins maps

MBJ Staff September 6, 2015 3 Comments

Bobby Harges, a tenured professor of law at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, has joined maps (Mediation Arbitration Professional Systems, Inc.) Harges practiced law in New Orleans, specializing in civil and construction litigation. He also taught at the University of Mississippi School of Law. Before entering law school, he worked as an electrical engineer. His primary experience includes ...

Read More »

House redistricting plan could kill four Democratic districts

Megan Wright April 25, 2012 Leave a comment

JACKSON — A proposed redistricting plan unveiled today would increase the number of black-majority districts by one, and could target as many as four white Democrats for extinction. That could increase the House Republican majority from today’s 64-58 margin, before considering changes that could weaken other Democrats. The number of districts with secure black majorities would grow to 42 from ...

Read More »

FBI investigating Southaven mayor Greg Davis

Megan Wright December 8, 2011 2 Comments

JACKSON — The FBI has confirmed that it is investigating the mayor of Mississippi’s third largest city who was already ordered by state officials to pay more than $170,000 for travel, stress counseling and other personal expenses billed to taxpayers. >> SEE MBJ COLUMNIST NANCY ANDERSON’S COLUMN ON DAVIS Southaven Mayor Greg Davis had already come under scrutiny after Mississippi ...

Read More »

Beef plant trial will lay bare the inner workings of complete institutional failure

Clay Chandler November 20, 2011 Leave a comment

Trial set to begin on Dec. 5 Another layer of the beef plant collapse will be peeled back starting Dec. 5 in Hinds County Circuit Court. The state of Mississippi, its now-defunct Land, Water and Timber Board and the Mississippi Development Authority are suing Facility Construction Management Inc. in effort to recoup some or all of the $54 million the ...

Read More »

McKinnon-Hicks wins award

MBJ Staff November 20, 2011 Leave a comment

Lil McKinnon-Hicks, a Mississippi goldsmith/silversmith and jewelry artist who produces work under the business name of Lil McKH Jewelry, was recently recognized with the circa. URBAN ARTISAN LIVING ‘2011 Best Artisan Gift Award’ for best gift item in the $25 – 75 price range. circa., located in the Historic Fondren District of Jackson, features American, artisan-made functional and decorative work ...

Read More »

Q&A: Bo Pentecost, Solve Design Studio, Ridgeland

Amy McCullough November 20, 2011 Leave a comment

Working to dispel some of the great myths of our society Bo Pentecost is owner of Solve Design Studio in Ridgeland. He earned a degree in computer art from the University of Mississippi along with minors in business, journalism and music. Pentecost is passionate about design and marketing and serves on the board of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce ...

Read More »

SR 9 project incorporates a number of firsts

Wally Northway November 20, 2011 Leave a comment

At first glance, the State Route 9 reconstruction underway in Northeast Mississippi is simply a road improvement project supporting the new Toyota automobile plant at Blue Springs. However, officials say the project is bigger than even Toyota. In fact, plans for the project were hatched before Toyota announced it was coming to Mississippi. The project is expected to not only ...

Read More »