Margaret Chester of Greenwood is the 2018 Paraoptometric of the South, an annual award given by the Southern Council of Optometrists (SECO) to recognize an outstanding paraoptometric. Chester, CPOC, CPOA, the Practice Business Coordinator for The Eye Station of Greenwood is also the Mississippi Optometric Association’s (MOA) 2017 Beverly Roberts Paraoptometric of the Year. Paraoptometrics are health care professionals who ...