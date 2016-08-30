E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

MDOT recognizes Hinds County employees

MBJ Staff August 30, 2016 Leave a comment

The Mississippi Department of Transportation recently recognized residents of Hinds County for their service to MDOT. Honored were, front row, from left, Jessica Dilley, Bonnie Sides, Lisa Kennedy, and Dejuana Parker; Back Row, MDOT Chief Engineer Mark McConnell, James Eggleston, Ron Rester, Byron Flood, Paul Greene and MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath.

McConnell named to board

MBJ Staff March 15, 2016 Leave a comment

Mississippi Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director and Chief Engineer Mark McConnell was recently appointed to chair a committee of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. AASHTO President Paul Trombino appointed McConnell to chair the Transportation System Preservation Technical Service Program known as TSP2. The mission of TSP2 is to serve as a clearinghouse with comprehensive and ...

MDOT announces promotions

MBJ Staff February 26, 2012 Leave a comment

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has appointed Mark McConnell to the position of deputy executive director–chief engineer. McConnell, a 24-year employee of MDOT, will oversee highway and bridge construction projects as well as MDOT’s maintenance program throughout Mississippi. He will also oversee MDOT’s divisions and districts. McConnell started his MDOT career in construction in the Vicksburg project in 1988. ...

MES recognizes MDOT engineers

MBJ Staff March 28, 2010 Leave a comment

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is proud to announce winners of several awards by the Mississippi Engineering Society (MES). MDOT District Six engineer Steve Twedt was named Mississippi’s “Engineer of the Year.” Mark McConnell, MDOT assistant chief engineer of Jackson, was recognized as the “Mississippi Government Engineer of the Year.” And, Matt Tillman of Southeast Mississippi Electric Power Association ...

