The Mississippi Department of Transportation recently recognized residents of Hinds County for their service to MDOT. Honored were, front row, from left, Jessica Dilley, Bonnie Sides, Lisa Kennedy, and Dejuana Parker; Back Row, MDOT Chief Engineer Mark McConnell, James Eggleston, Ron Rester, Byron Flood, Paul Greene and MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath.Read More »
Tag Archives: Mark McConnell
McConnell named to board
Mississippi Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director and Chief Engineer Mark McConnell was recently appointed to chair a committee of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. AASHTO President Paul Trombino appointed McConnell to chair the Transportation System Preservation Technical Service Program known as TSP2. The mission of TSP2 is to serve as a clearinghouse with comprehensive and ...Read More »
MDOT announces promotions
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has appointed Mark McConnell to the position of deputy executive director–chief engineer. McConnell, a 24-year employee of MDOT, will oversee highway and bridge construction projects as well as MDOT’s maintenance program throughout Mississippi. He will also oversee MDOT’s divisions and districts. McConnell started his MDOT career in construction in the Vicksburg project in 1988. ...Read More »
MES recognizes MDOT engineers
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is proud to announce winners of several awards by the Mississippi Engineering Society (MES). MDOT District Six engineer Steve Twedt was named Mississippi’s “Engineer of the Year.” Mark McConnell, MDOT assistant chief engineer of Jackson, was recognized as the “Mississippi Government Engineer of the Year.” And, Matt Tillman of Southeast Mississippi Electric Power Association ...Read More »