The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Central Chapter recently announced the 2018 board of directors. The board is, front row, from left, Matt Westerfield, APR, vice president of membership, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Mary Margaret Busby, APR, vice president of communications, public relations specialist for Holmes Community College; Jean Cook, APR, treasurer, communications ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Mary Margaret Busby
Tag Archives: Mary Margaret Busby
Holmes Community College wins 11 CPRAM awards
Members of the Communications and Marketing/Recruiting Departments of Holmes Community College won 11 awards, including a Grand Award, from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi annual conference. Steve Diffey, Mary Margaret Busby and Katherine Ellard from the Communications Department and Stephanie Wood and Barin von Foregger from the Marketing/Recruiting Department along with former employees Hilliary O’Briant and Jim Tomlinson ...Read More »