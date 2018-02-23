The 2017 PRAM Central award winners are Morgan Miller (left), digital media manager at Mississippi Department of Transportation, who was named Emerging Practitioner of the Year, and Matt Westerfield, APR, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, who was presented the President Award. Miller manages MDOT’s social media, websites and digital advertising program. Westerfield was recognized for going ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Matt Westerfield
Tag Archives: Matt Westerfield
PRAM Central announces 2018 board of directors
The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Central Chapter recently announced the 2018 board of directors. The board is, front row, from left, Matt Westerfield, APR, vice president of membership, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Mary Margaret Busby, APR, vice president of communications, public relations specialist for Holmes Community College; Jean Cook, APR, treasurer, communications ...Read More »