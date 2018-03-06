Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel has launched his second campaign for U.S. Senate, four years after refusing to concede the first. The theme of his campaign, so far, is “Remember Mississippi.” The phrase reflects what McDaniel and many of his supporters see as dirty dealing by the political establishment in his loss to the state’s senior senator, Thad Cochran, in ...Read More »
Tag Archives: McDaniel
BILL CRAWFORD — McDaniel determined to take down an incumbent senator
Well, here we go again. State Sen. Chris McDaniel has again anointed himself as the conservative messiah sent to save us from a successful incumbent U.S. Senator. Most will remember the nasty and controversial campaign McDaniel waged four years ago to unseat Sen. Thad Cochran. As described by the Biloxi Sun-Herald, “that GOP primary race dominated the media and ...Read More »
McDaniel jumps in race against Wicker
A tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi’s U.S. senators during a bitter 2014 race announced Wednesday that he will challenge the state’s other U.S. senator, Roger Wicker. Conservative Republican Chris McDaniel had hinted at the decision for days and made the announcement at an afternoon rally in his hometown of Ellisville. He said he ...Read More »
Will Wicker face McDaniel challenge in 2018 Senate race?
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal In the summer of 2014, little-known state Sen. Chris McDaniel came within a political eye lash (one-half percent or 1,720 votes) of defeating the iconic Thad Cochran and putting himself in position to be Mississippi’s next U.S. senator. But McDaniel failed to garner a majority vote in that hot and contentious June Republican Party ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Patriots’ Duty: Keep national fabric whole
Every Independence Day, words and symbols from our Founders captivate me. There is the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…” adopted July 4th, 1776, by ...Read More »
BOBBY HARRISON: Wicker’s 2008 Senate race also had sharp ads
In the midst of what was thought to be a close election for the U.S. Senate in 2008, Republican Roger Wicker ran radio ads courting the votes of black Mississippians because his opponent, Ronnie Musgrove, was perceived by some as being lukewarm in support of fellow Democrat Barack Obama for president. Of course, what was not told during the radio ...Read More »