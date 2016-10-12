State officials are affirming a permit that allows Mississippi Power Co.’s Kemper County power plant to discharge water into a creek during high rainfall. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s Permit Board voted unanimously Tuesday to reissue the permit with minor changes in how on-site sewage is treated and monitored. The vote comes after a Meridian man challenging the permit ...Read More »
PPM Consultants adds Hess
Jere "Trey" Hess, former Chief of the Groundwater Assessment and Remediation Division for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, has accepted a position as Director of Brownfields and Economic Development with PPM Consultants in Jackson. Hess spent nearly 24 years with MDEQ after studying mechanical engineering and business at Mississippi State University. Hess holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical
DeSoto County gets all-clear from EPA on ozone levels
By JACK WEATHERLY The federal Environmental Protection Agency has determined that DeSoto County has achieved compliance with EPA standards on ozone levels, according to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The ruling lifts a cloud over economic development in the burgeoning community just across the state line from Memphis. "We're very pleased with the decision," said Jim Flanagan, president and
Wilson Crockett joins Waggoner
Wilson Crockett has joined Waggoneer Engineering in Jackson at a new engineering intern in the firm's Water Resources Department. In this role, Crockett will focus primarily on transportation drainage design, hydraulic studies for bridge replacement projects and FEMA flood mapping projects. Crockett most recently served as an environmental engineering intern with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, where he reviewed
Bryant names new MDEQ director
Special to the MBJ Gov. Phil Bryant has named Gary Rikard to succeed Trudy Fisher as executive director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Fisher, who has served as executive director since 2007, has announced her intentions to return to the private sector at the end of the summer. "Trudy has worked tirelessly in her capacity as executive director,
Fisher stepping down as MDEQ executive director
Special to the MBBJ Trudy Fisher, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), announced today that she is leaving the agency this year. "I informed Gov. Bryant earlier today that I planned on stepping down from my position sometime late this summer," Fisher said in a news release. "I feel good about where things are at MDEQ
Greenwood, McComb, Natchez, Oxford gain MDEQ grants
Special to the MBJ Four community projects in the state have been awarded Regional Recycling Cooperative Grants by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The more than $1 million in grants will be used to fund regional cooperative recycling projects in Greenwood, McComb, Natchez and Oxford. Each of the grant recipients, along with their partner communities, will use the grant
Kay Whittington replacing Richard Ingram at MDEQ
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has selected Kay Whittington to serve as the director of the Office of Land and Water Resources. Whittington replaces Richard Ingram, who retired. Whittington has been with MDEQ for 16 years and has served as chief of the Basin Management Branch in MDEQ's Surface Water Division since 2009. She and her family reside in
Mississippi State designated Center of Excellence for Watershed Management
Mississippi State University has been designated a Center of Excellence for Watershed Management, becoming the 10th such institution in the Southeast. Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 4, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and Mississippi State University signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to help communities identify watershed-based problems and develop and implement locally sustainable solutions. The