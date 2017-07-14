Tag Archives: meetings
PHIL HARDWICK — Holding a public meeting
“Let me even say before I even get inaugurated, during the transition we are going to be having meetings all across the country with community organizations so that you have input into the agenda for the next presidency of the United States of America.” — Barack Obama “The least productive people are usually the ones who are most in ...Read More »
Silver Airways to start selling tickets for three airports by August
AROUND MISSISSIPPI — Silver Airways will begin selling tickets by Aug. 1 for passenger service from three Mississippi locations. Mickey Bowman, vice president of essential air service at the Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based airline, tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal flights from Tupelo, Greenville and Hattiesburg-Laurel in Mississippi, as well as for Muscle Shoals, Ala., and Lewisburg, W.V., will begin Oct. ...Read More »
Isle of Capri rebranding Rainbow Casino as Lady Luck
VICKSBURG — The Rainbow Casino in Vicksburg will take on the name Lady Luck Casino next year. The Vicksburg Post reports the information was contained in the quarterly financial report by Isles of Capri Casinos Inc. It will be the fifth Lady Luck facility for the St. Louis-based gaming and entertainment company. The change will take effect by the end ...Read More »
Commission gives nod to plans for Golden Nugget casino resort
BILOXI — The Biloxi Planning Commission has approved the $150 million renovation plans for Golden Nugget Biloxi casino resort. The Sun Herald reports the proposal now goes to the city council. Officials say the sale of the Isle Casino to Landry’s Golden Nugget is expected by August but the property won’t be re-branded until all the construction and renovation are ...Read More »
Coast casinos up, riverboats down in April
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Revenue for Mississippi Coast casinos was up in April, but the take at river casinos dropped, depressing the overall revenue at the state’s gambling halls. The state’s casinos won 1.2 percent less money, with revenues falling to $187 million last month from $189.3 million in April 2011. Casinos in the Gulf Coast market’s revenue rose 6.8 percent, ...Read More »
Three airports getting connection change from Memphis to Atlanta
AROUND MISSISSIPPI — Three Mississippi cities that are losing their federally-subsidized air connections to Memphis will now be served through Atlanta. Silver Airways Corp. will provide 12 flights a week between Atlanta and Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. The airline will fly 18 times a week from Atlanta to Tupelo, continuing on to Greenville. The communities had to seek new service when ...Read More »
Buffett to personally greet first Margaritaville guests this evening
BILOXI — Jimmy Buffett says he knows how to put on a show. Supporters of the Margaritaville casino in Biloxi are counting on it as the gambling hall opens today. Margaritaville is among the smallest casinos approved by Mississippi regulators in recent years, raising concerns that it would steal business from competitors in the market, not bring in fresh visitors. ...Read More »
Gagnon named new president/CEO of Pearl River Resort
CHOCTAW — Holly Gagnon has been selected president and CEO of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ Pearl River Resort. Gagnon’s most recent roles were vice president of finance/planning and analysis for Caesars Entertainment and lecturer at the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts. Gagnon is also a certified public accountant (CPA). Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, Tribal ...Read More »
Commission again rejects plans for proposed Coast casino
GULFPORT — The Mississippi Gaming Commission has asked casino developer Rotate Black to try again. The commission, in a 3-0 vote, again rejected the company’s plan for the Harbor Town Casino on the waterfront in Gulfport. In April, the commission asked developers to add more to their proposal, hoping the additional investment would bolster coast tourism. Harbor Town’s Jake Vanderlei ...Read More »