Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Fourth Quarter 2017 Star awards — Memorial’s highest honor. The recipients are, front row, from left: Dr. Lainie Jorns, Family Practice Physicians; Logan Lizana, Cardiac Telemetry; Holly Watson, Same Day Admit. Middle row: Marjorie Young, Community & Corporate Relations;Jamie Heaton, Pharmacy; Ann Dronet, Community & Corporate Relations. Back row: Kathleen ...Read More »
Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Elects Officers
Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees in Gulfport recently elected officers. David White was elected Chairman; Linda Sherman, Vice-Chairman; and Gary Fredericks, Secretary/Treasurer. White, of Gulfport, was appointed by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in September 1993; Sherman, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of Gulfport in March 2010; and Fredericks, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of ...Read More »
Memorial Names Third Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Third Quarter 2017 Star awards, which recognizes outstanding customer service. The recipients are, front row, from left, John Foxworth, Environmental Services; Greg Lefort, Biomedical Engineering; Sonya Williams, Diagnostic Imaging. Middle row, Loretta Crocker, Medical Telemetry; Ashleigh Jones, Hospitalists; Tammy Arcana, Patient Registration. Back row, Janice Monteleone, Food & Nutrition Services; ...Read More »
Memorial Names Second Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Second Quarter 2017 Star awards. STAR (Service, Teamwork, Attitude and Respect) recognizes outstanding customer service. The recipients are from left, front row: Sadie Jenkins, EVS; Dr. Al Dauterive, Vascular Surgeon; Rachael Nuschke, Family Practice Physicians; (middle row): Cheryl Lowman, Labor & Delivery; Kay Saucier, Medical/Surgical Services; Anna Willoughby, Medical/Telemetry; Todd ...Read More »
Memorial Names First Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the First Quarter 2017 STAR awards — Memorial’s highest honor for outstanding customer service. The recipients are, front row, from left: Bryant McCrary, MD, Pediatrician; Amy Walker, Radiology; Lindsey Green, Acute Care Administration. Middle row: Linda Benigno, Case Management; Jason Shoemaker, Same Day Admit/Post Procedures; Darlene Howard, Information Systems; Maria Gamboa, ...Read More »
Gulfport Memorial Hospital honors Auxiliary
Memorial Hospital recently honored its Auxiliary with a luncheon and awards ceremony at the Island View Hotel in Gulfport. Honorees and their individual hours of service donated in 2016: 50 hours – Lisa D’ Alessandro, Linda Morris, Teresa Taylor, Joanne Vicory and Jackie Wilson; 100 hours – Susan Donlin, Ginger Martinka, Kathy Moore, Mary Pecoul, Bob Sawyer, Joe Todaro, Sallie ...Read More »
Memorial psychiatric hospital losing millions; sale imminent
Gulfport’s Memorial Hospital is moving ahead with plans to sell its psychiatric hospital, Memorial Behavioral Health, in Orange Grove. The Sun Herald reports Harrison County and the city of Gulfport have agreed to schedule a public hearing for Dec. 20 at Gulfport City Hall on the proposed sale of the 89-bed hospital that provides acute psychiatric care. State law requires ...Read More »
Memorial Star winners
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Second Quarter 2016 Star awards, Memorial’s highest honor. STAR (Service, Teamwork, Attitude and Respect) recognizes outstanding customer service. Recipients are, from left, front row,: Dessie West, Environmental Services; Janell Bell, Pediatrics; Schaeffer McCann, Respiratory Care; Middle row, Diane Schuler, Patient Registration; Dawn Purser, Community Relations; Steve Wagnon, Security; Betty Johnson, ...Read More »
Voulters to lead MSMA
Lee Voulters, M.D., a neurologist practicing at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, has become the 149th president of the Mississippi State Medical Association. Voulters grew up in the United Kingdom attending medical school at the University of London, making him the first international medical graduate to lead the state’s largest physician organization. Voulters will focus his tenure on advancing MSMA in ...Read More »
Memorial honors Auxiliary
Memorial Hospital honored its Auxiliary with a luncheon and awards ceremony recently at the Island View Hotel in Gulfport. Honorees and their individual hours of service donated through calendar year 2015 were Charles Hibbard, Mary Pecoul, Sallie Walker, Carol West – 50 hours; Sandra Lucas, Millard Quigley, Jazmin Scott – 100 hours; Ann Ryan – 200 hours; Lanelle Davis, Judi ...Read More »