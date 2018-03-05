Kristen C. Crawford, MD and J. Kevin Bridges, MD, have joined the staff at the new Merit Health Medical Group clinic at 200 Key Drive in Madison. Both Dr. Crawford and Dr. Bridges are board certified in internal medicine. Both received their medical degrees and completed their medical residencies at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Both are ...Read More »
Ley joins Merit Health
Surgical oncologist Phillip Ley, MD, FACS, has joined the practice of Merit Health Medical Group. With more than 20 years of experience, Ley specializes in breast cancer surgery, and performs additional surgeries to treat melanoma, sarcoma and endocrine (thyroid) surgery. Ley completed pharmacy school at the University of Texas before enrolling at Baylor College of Medicine. He completed his residency ...Read More »
Cardiologist joins Merit
Dr. Almois Mohamad joined Merit Health Medical Group as a board certified interventional cardiologist. Mohamad has been practicing interventional cardiology in the Jackson area for the last three years and to-date, has performed over 1,000 cases. He completed his cardiology fellowship, residency and internal medicine internship at the Medical College of Georgia where he also was Chief Cardiology Fellow. Mohamad ...Read More »
Neurologist joins Merit
Jigyasa Tewari, M.D. has joined Merit Health Medical Group as a board certified neurologist in Madison. She attended medical school at Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, PB in India and completed her residency at University of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Medical Center. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, the Medical Council of India and the Punjab Medical Council. Examples ...Read More »
Ross joins Merit Health
Greg Ross III, FNP-BNC, has joined Merit Health Medical Group at 1220 Northshore Parkway, Ste. A in Brandon. Ross treats pediatric to geriatric patients and achieved his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Belhaven University and Master of Nursing degree from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. He was also a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard.Read More »