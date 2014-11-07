E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Biloxi minor league baseball team to be named

MBJ Staff November 7, 2014 Leave a comment

BILOXI — The city of Biloxi’s new Double-A baseball team will announce its name on Nov. 24. The franchise is currently operating as the Huntsville (Alabama) Stars of the Southern League. It is to move to Biloxi for the start of the 2015 season. A $36 million, 5,000-seat stadium is being constructed along U.S. Highway 90 across from the Beau ...

City decides to scrap baseball stadium construction contract

May 12, 2014 Leave a comment

BILOXI — The Biloxi City Council has canceled its project management contract with Yates Construction for a $36 million minor-league baseball stadium. It had been planning on bidding by phases but now plans to bid out the entire $36 million project. Yates officials agreed with the decision. City spokesman Vincent Creel said the city had paid Yates about $100,000 on ...

