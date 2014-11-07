BILOXI — The city of Biloxi’s new Double-A baseball team will announce its name on Nov. 24. The franchise is currently operating as the Huntsville (Alabama) Stars of the Southern League. It is to move to Biloxi for the start of the 2015 season. A $36 million, 5,000-seat stadium is being constructed along U.S. Highway 90 across from the Beau ...