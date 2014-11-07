BILOXI — The city of Biloxi’s new Double-A baseball team will announce its name on Nov. 24. The franchise is currently operating as the Huntsville (Alabama) Stars of the Southern League. It is to move to Biloxi for the start of the 2015 season. A $36 million, 5,000-seat stadium is being constructed along U.S. Highway 90 across from the Beau ...Read More »
Construction could start on minor league baseball stadium in July
BILOXI — Architects have told the Biloxi City Council site work for the city’s minor league baseball stadium will be done and a general contractor could start building July 21. “That’s making it work quickly, to get it July 21. So, if we have an awardable bid by July 9, we should be able to do that,” Leigh Jaunsen with ...Read More »
City decides to scrap baseball stadium construction contract
BILOXI — The Biloxi City Council has canceled its project management contract with Yates Construction for a $36 million minor-league baseball stadium. It had been planning on bidding by phases but now plans to bid out the entire $36 million project. Yates officials agreed with the decision. City spokesman Vincent Creel said the city had paid Yates about $100,000 on ...Read More »