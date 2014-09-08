E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Manufacturing index shows stronger August for goods-makers

MBJ Staff September 8, 2014 Leave a comment

KENNESAW, Ga. — Southeast manufacturing activity saw a rebound in August, reversing an 8.5-point slide in June and July, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI for August increased 5.6 points to 56.7, moving it closer to the national average ...

PMI shows state's manufacturing sector expanding

June 18, 2014 Leave a comment

Manufacturing activity in the Southeast is still growing at a healthy level in spite of its first decline in the last three months, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released today by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI decreased 3.4 points to 59.8, while the National PMI ...

Purchasing Managers Index shows rebound in manufacturing

MBJ Staff May 6, 2014 Leave a comment

KENNESAW, Ga. — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast continued to improve for April, with four of its five components registering readings above 60, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI increased 1.7 points to 63.2, while the National PMI increased ...

Study finds increased manufacturing activity across region

MBJ Staff March 11, 2014 Leave a comment

ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast increased in February, driven by strong improvements in all areas except employment, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI increased 5.4 points to 56, while the National PMI increased 1.9 points to ...

University releases Southeast manufacturing report

MBJ Staff February 7, 2014 1 Comment

KENNESAW, Ga. — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast increased in January, moving in the opposite direction of the nation’s manufacturing activity, according to the Southeast Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI increased 2.2 points to 50.6, while the National PMI decreased 5.2 points to ...

Manufacturing index reverses, falls by 3.8 points

MBJ Staff January 13, 2014 Leave a comment

KENNESAW, Ga. — Manufacturing activity reversed its previous two-month climb in the Southeast, widening the gap between the region and the nation, according to the Southeast Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. According to the report, the Southeast PMI fell by 3.8 points for December based ...

Report: Manufacturers seeing fewer new orders, decreasing payroll

October 3, 2013 Leave a comment

Manufacturing activity in the Southeast declined in September, dropping below 50 for the first time this year, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The gap between the National PMI of 56.2 and the Southeast PMI of 48.5 widened to 7.7 points for ...

Manufacturing activity drops in Southeast; Miss. scores lowest on index

MBJ Staff July 10, 2013 Leave a comment

ACROSS MISSIISSIPPI — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast dropped slightly for June, tightening the gap between the region and the national index, according to the Southeast Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released today by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. According to the report, the national index jumped nearly two points in June ...

