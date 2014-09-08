KENNESAW, Ga. — Southeast manufacturing activity saw a rebound in August, reversing an 8.5-point slide in June and July, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI for August increased 5.6 points to 56.7, moving it closer to the national average ...Read More »
PMI shows state's manufacturing sector expanding
Manufacturing activity in the Southeast is still growing at a healthy level in spite of its first decline in the last three months, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released today by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI decreased 3.4 points to 59.8, while the National PMI ...Read More »
Purchasing Managers Index shows rebound in manufacturing
KENNESAW, Ga. — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast continued to improve for April, with four of its five components registering readings above 60, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI increased 1.7 points to 63.2, while the National PMI increased ...Read More »
Study finds increased manufacturing activity across region
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast increased in February, driven by strong improvements in all areas except employment, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI increased 5.4 points to 56, while the National PMI increased 1.9 points to ...Read More »
University releases Southeast manufacturing report
KENNESAW, Ga. — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast increased in January, moving in the opposite direction of the nation’s manufacturing activity, according to the Southeast Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The Southeast PMI increased 2.2 points to 50.6, while the National PMI decreased 5.2 points to ...Read More »
Manufacturing index reverses, falls by 3.8 points
KENNESAW, Ga. — Manufacturing activity reversed its previous two-month climb in the Southeast, widening the gap between the region and the nation, according to the Southeast Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. According to the report, the Southeast PMI fell by 3.8 points for December based ...Read More »
Report: Manufacturers seeing fewer new orders, decreasing payroll
Manufacturing activity in the Southeast declined in September, dropping below 50 for the first time this year, according to the Southeast’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. The gap between the National PMI of 56.2 and the Southeast PMI of 48.5 widened to 7.7 points for ...Read More »
Manufacturing activity drops in Southeast; Miss. scores lowest on index
ACROSS MISSIISSIPPI — Manufacturing activity in the Southeast dropped slightly for June, tightening the gap between the region and the national index, according to the Southeast Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report released today by Kennesaw State University’s Econometric Center in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. According to the report, the national index jumped nearly two points in June ...Read More »