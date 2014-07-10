JACKSON — A federal lawsuit seeking voter records has been refiled in Mississippi’s southern district federal court. Texas group True the Vote and 22 Mississippi residents refiled their lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson against Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and the state Republican Party. The new version of the suit adds election commissions in Copiah, Hinds, ...Read More »
Cruz backs runoff investigation; tea party group calls Cochran 'scum'
WASHINGTON — In a fresh sign of Republican turmoil, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, tea party groups and losing challenger Chris McDaniel all backed an investigation yesterday into the June 24 Senate primary runoff in Mississippi, without offering evidence of alleged voter fraud they cited in the bitterly fought race. One day after Sen. Thad Cochran was certified the primary winner ...Read More »
Oxford judge wants to send poll books lawsuit to Jackson
JACKSON — A federal judge in Oxford asked yesterday why he shouldn’t send a lawsuit about access to poll books to Jackson. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, in an order filed yesterday, wrote that it appears the defendants and the witnesses in a case filed by 13 Mississippi residents and True the Vote, a Texas group, are located in ...Read More »
Faulkner heirs' lawsuit against Sony dismissed
OXFORD — A federal judge in Mississippi has dismissed a lawsuit claiming that Woody Allen’s 2011 film “Midnight in Paris” improperly used one of William Faulkner’s most famous lines. Faulkner Literary Rights, LLC sued Sony Pictures Classics Inc. in October in U.S. District Court in Oxford Faulkner’s hometown. The lawsuit said a character in the movie took a line from ...Read More »
Justice Carlson wins award
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice George C. Carlson Jr. of Batesville is the 2012 selection for Mississippi State University’s Distinguished Jurist Award. Selections for the honor are made by a committee of political science faculty and Pre-Law Society members. Carlson was appointed to the Supreme Court by former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove in 2001 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation ...Read More »