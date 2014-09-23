RIDGELAND — C Spire and Blast Motion are offering a new motion detection and smart video capture technology for athletes at all levels to track vital sports metrics, harness their power and improve performance through motion sensor and user-friendly fitness apps on smartphones and tablets. C Spire reports it is the first company globally to offer these Blast Motion athletic ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Michael Woods
Tag Archives: Michael Woods
Highland Community Hospital signs agreement with Keesler Medical
PICAYUNE — Highland Community Hospital is now Keesler Medical Center’s 25th partner hospital in the National Disaster Medical System after representatives from the medical center and the Forrest General Health System signed an agreement at the Picayune medical facility. Douglas Jones, Forrest General Health System chief operating officer, and Col. (Dr.) Tom Harrell, 81st Medical Group commander, endorsed the agreement ...Read More »