Richard Salloum of Franke & Salloum has been included in the latest edition of the Mid-South Super Lawyers. Salloum was listed as a Super Lawyer under the Personal Injury General: Defense section. His practice focuses on major personal injury and commercial litigation, maritime law and Longshore claims. He has been selected as a Mid-South Super Lawyer for the past nine ...Read More »
Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush Attorneys Listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers
Seven Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush attorneys were recently named 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and another seven claimed 2017 Mid-South Rising Star recognition. Mid-South Super Lawyers are: C. Glen Bush, Jr., Energy & Natural Resources; C. Greg Copeland, Insurance Coverage; James R. Moore, Personal Injury- General: Defense; J. Ryan Perkins, Civil Litigation: Defense; Glenn Gates Taylor, Energy & Natural Resources; ...Read More »
Nine Adams and Reese Jackson-based lawyers recognized by Mid-South Super Lawyers
Nine Adams and Reese Jackson-based attorneys were recently named 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and another three claimed 2017 Mid-South Rising Star recognition. Across the firm, 23 individuals claimed Super Lawyers honors and eight were named Rising Stars. Claiming Mid-South Super Lawyers honors from the Jackson office were Holmes S. Adams (Estate & Probate), William C. Brabec (Business Litigation), C. Phillip ...Read More »
Butler Snow Attorneys Listed in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars
Butler Snow has announced that 75 of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for inclusion in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers, and 31 have been selected as Mid-South Rising Stars. Mississippi attorneys named 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers are: GULFPORT Michael B. Hewes, Personal Injury – Products: Defense Michael C. McCabe, Jr., Business Litigation Paul S. Murphy, Bankruptcy: Business OXFORD Paul V. ...Read More »
3 McGlinchey Stafford lawyers in Mississippi recognized
Three Mississippi attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford have been included in the 2017 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers and Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.” G. Dewey Hembree III, Member, Jackson, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers in Business Litigation, Real Estate: Business, and Civil Litigation: Defense. Stephen T. Masley, Member, Jackson, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” in Civil Litigation: Defense, ...Read More »
McGlinchey Stafford stars
Two attorneys in the Jackson office of McGlinchey Stafford have been included in the 2016 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers and one in Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.” » Super Lawyers are G. Dewey Hembree III, Business Litigation and Civil Litigation: Defense; and H. Hunter Twiford III, Business Litigation and Class Action/Mass Torts. » Rising Star is Stephen T. Masley, ...Read More »
Baker Donelson lawyers recognized
Eighty-seven attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2014 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers. A total of 21 of the Firm’s Mississippi attorneys were named to the list: Sheryl Bey, Jason R. Bush, Michael T. Dawkins, James K. Dossett Jr., Brooks Eason, Stephen C. Edds, Barry W. Ford, Davis Frye, Robert E. Hauberg Jr., Walker W. “Bill” Jones ...Read More »
Butler Snow opens new office in Pennsylvania
JACKSON — Butler, Snow, O’Mara, Stevens & Cannada, PLLC has opened a new office in Fort Washington, Pa. Burt Snell has joined the firm and will be located in the new Fort Washington office. Snell is a member of the firm’s Product Liability Group where he focuses on mass torts, pharmaceutical and medical devices, product liability, complex commercial litigation and ...Read More »
Forman Perry attorneys make Super list
Forman, Perry, Watkins, Krutz & Tardy, LLP, attorneys Alan W. Perry, Walter G. Watkins Jr. and Fred Krutz were recently selected among the Top 50 Mississippi Super Lawyers, as well as Mid-South Super Lawyers. Also selected as Mid-South Super Lawyers were Thomas W. Tardy III, Steven M. Hendrix and Phillip S. Sykes. Listed as Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Stars were ...Read More »
Wells Marble attorneys named ‘super’
Seven members from Wells Marble & Hurst, PLLC, have been selected as Mid-South Super Lawyers for 2009. They are: Ford Bailey – Civil Litigation Defense; Roy Liddell – Business Litigation; Thomas Louis – Civil Litigation Defense; Kenna L. Mansfield Jr. – Civil Litigation Defense; R. David Marchetti – Estate Planning & Probate; Walter D. Willson – Business Litigation; and, R. ...Read More »