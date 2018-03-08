Vanessa Miller has been named Director of the Licensing Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department by Commissioner Mike Chaney. Miller has been employed with the Mississippi Insurance Department for over nine years, working in the Financial and Market Regulation Division. Miller is a Jackson native and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Mississippi College. She is an active member of ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Mike Chaney
IRS drops a bomb on small employers
» Annual tax would be $36,500 per worker for noncompliance with Obamacare By JACK WEATHERLY Employers with fewer than 50 employees were promised a break by not having to provide group health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. But now the IRS has served notice that under the rule that has been in effect since July 1 such employers are ...Read More »
Truck driver wins Dem nomination for Mississippi governor
JACKSON — Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has $2.8 million in his campaign fund, and his Democratic challenger in the November election is a truck driver who reported spending no money so far and who said he didn’t even vote in Tuesday’s primary. Robert Gray won the Democratic primary for governor over two candidates — Vicki Slater, a trial lawyer ...Read More »
Chaney easily outdoes challenger in campaign fundraising
By JACK WEATHERLY Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is far outstripping his challenger in campaign contributions as they head toward a Republican primary on Aug. 4. Chaney, who is seeking his third term as commissioner, reported on his May 8 form with the Secretary of State that he has received $116,425 this year, compared with John Mosley, owner of Clinton Body ...Read More »
Hood asks U.S. for probe of 'steering' of customers by insurers
By JACK WEATHERLY Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood has asked U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate allegations that some insurance companies’ are “steering” auto policyholders to certain repair shops and coercing those shops to use inferior replacement parts. The intent of those practices is to pad the insurers’ bottom line, Hood said in the letter dated March 13. Hood’s ...Read More »
Paperwork mounts for insurance workforce
By BECKY GILLETTE Businesses in Mississippi are facing not just increased paperwork associated with the reporting provisions required under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but also the possibility of defending the business from legal action and major fines if a government audit finds the business has failed to comply with any of the regulations. The law has introduced many rules and ...Read More »
Investigators find massive Ag Museum fire was an accident
JACKSON — The fire that destroyed three buildings at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum started by accident, the fire marshal said yesterday. Mike Chaney, who is also the state insurance commissioner, said investigators believe the Nov. 13 fire started because hay was stacked too close to wall-mounted light fixtures on the upper floor of a barn. “There were no ...Read More »
Chaney: Affordable Health Care Act for business not bad at all
The phase-in of the highly controversial Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) continues in 2015 as businesses make plans to comply with the provisions of the act — or pay the consequences. “It is important for businesses to prepare for this upcoming change,” said Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “I would suggest seeking assistance from a tax or financial ...Read More »
Chaney asks insurers to work with storm victims
JACKSON — To assist Mississippians struggling to overcome significant losses caused by the recent storms, Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney has instructed insurers to work with policyholders in impacted areas regarding payment of premiums. The Mississippi Insurance Department has issued Bulletin 2014-3, effective yesterday, which applies to commercial property, homeowners, dwelling fire and commercial and personal automobile policies. Insurers are ...Read More »
Chaney orders expansion of efforts to meet storm victims' needs
JACKSON — Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is expanding the efforts of the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) and State Fire Marshal’s Office in assisting victims of Monday’s storms. Chaney and his staff visited Richland, Pearl, Brandon, Louisville and Tupelo Tuesday to assess damage, and he has ordered extra personnel in place in all areas. “The damage ...Read More »