By JACK WEATHERLY Brothers Suresh and Dinesh Chawla have applied for a tax rebate from the state that would account for nearly a third of the $20 million luxury hotel they are building in Cleveland. The brothers, who own 17 hotels in the Delta, applied for the tourism rebate on Dec. 28 to defray costs on the Scion West End ...Read More »
Mississippi to reopen Delta prison to hold release violators
Mississippi’s prison system announced Friday that it will reopen the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood this spring, mostly to house people who violate the terms of their probation or parole.Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says the department will consolidate what it calls technical violation centers, which are supposed to provide a low level of sanctions for a parolee, who, for example, ...Read More »
Tiny town in Mississippi Delta is almost broke, mayor says
A tiny town in the Mississippi Delta has a stack of bills and not enough money to pay them. Tchula (CHEW-lah) Mayor General Vann tells the Greenwood Commonwealththat the town of 2,100 residents had only about $7,000 in the bank this month. He says Tchula owes the IRS more than $54,000 for employees’ taxes. It owes the state about $68,000 for ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK — On being a Mississippi tourist at the Grammy Museum
My wife and I became Mississippi tourists on a recent Monday holiday and motored to the Delta town of Cleveland to check out the Mississippi Grammy Museum. We had been meaning to go since its opening in March of 2016. It is, after all, a national attraction in our own backyard. We were not disappointed, but what happened on the ...Read More »
Team Cleveland offers façade grants
Team Cleveland Main Street will offer four $500 matching façade grants with money raised from Cleveland Bites Food Festival. This is the third year Team Cleveland has offered façade grants. Over the last two years, Team Cleveland has provided façade grants for: Airport Grocery, Mosquito Burrito, Hey Joe’s, Mississippi Grounds, Studio 230, Heidi’s, and the Bolivar County Annex. “The façade ...Read More »
FOCUS ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT — Snipes optimistic about future of Greenwood
By NASH NUNNERY As an accomplished landscape architect, Brantley Snipes’ is most familiar with the concept that lawns and plants need constant nurturing. The same theory might apply to an historic Mississippi Delta downtown. Now the executive director for Main Street Greenwood, Snipes came up with the innovative Revolving Real Estate program to breathe new life into the city’s once-bustling ...Read More »
School desegregation accord reached in Mississippi district
A Mississippi Delta school district has agreed to a settlement in a long-running desegregation lawsuit, a lawyer said Monday evening. The Cleveland school board voted unanimously to accept a settlement, district lawyer Jamie Jacks said. The 3,500-student district had originally sought to maintain historically black and white high schools, but U.S. District Judge Debra Brown ruled in May that such ...Read More »
Cold start to year pushes large number of ducks into Delta
Mississippi officials say cold weather last week resulted in the highest count of ducks in the state since at least 2005. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks released survey numbers Thursday, part of a nationwide count. The aerial survey estimates there were 1.44 million total ducks and 678,000 mallards in the Mississippi Delta during the counting period. Waterfowl Program Coordinator Houston ...Read More »
Final funding set for new federal courthouse in Greenville
Congress has given final approval to $40.1 million to build a new federal courthouse in Greenville, Mississippi, to replace one that was built in 1959 and opened in 1960. The General Services Administration said Thursday that the money is to acquire a site and to design and build a 62,000-square-foot courthouse that could be completed in 2021. Mayor Errick D. ...Read More »
Cleveland hotel goes ‘grand’ after Trump visit
By JACK WEATHERLY Suresh Chawla was already thinking bigger. But when then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump personally encouraged him to ‘think grand” that did it. And so the Lyric Hotel and Spa has grown to become the West End District. The Cleveland project was initially expected to cost about $8 million but it will now be $15 million, Chawla ...Read More »