Dr. John Lambert, associate professor of International Business at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been appointed to the Mississippi District Export Council by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Selection is based upon energetic leadership, position in the local business community, knowledge of day-to-day international operations, interest in export developments, and willingness and ability to devote time to council activities. ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Mississippi District Export Council
Tag Archives: Mississippi District Export Council
A PENNY SAVED — OTC stocks can be good, but can be risky venture
By BECKY GILLETTE enny stocks are considered by some as an easy path to riches. And although there are those who have profited from investing in these types of stocks, most of the time the investment ends with a total loss or, at least, an addiction to day trading popular Over-The-Counter stocks (OTC), said Stacey L. Wall, CEO of Pinnacle ...Read More »