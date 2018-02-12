E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

USM Professor Appointed to Mississippi District Export Council

MBJ Staff February 12, 2018 Leave a comment

Dr. John Lambert, associate professor of International Business at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been appointed to the Mississippi District Export Council by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Selection is based upon energetic leadership, position in the local business community, knowledge of day-to-day international operations, interest in export developments, and willingness and ability to devote time to council activities. ...

