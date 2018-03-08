Vanessa Miller has been named Director of the Licensing Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department by Commissioner Mike Chaney. Miller has been employed with the Mississippi Insurance Department for over nine years, working in the Financial and Market Regulation Division. Miller is a Jackson native and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Mississippi College. She is an active member of ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Mississippi Insurance Department
NCCI petitioning for workers' comp rate decrease
JACKSON — Employers in Mississippi could start paying less for workers’ compensation insurance as early as next March, pending approval of a rate filing at the Mississippi Insurance Department. The National Council on Compensation Insurance has filed an average 3.2 percent statewide rate reduction with the MID. “At a time when we are seeing so many filings and rate requests ...Read More »
Deadline approaching to meet new elevator/escalator inspection law
JACKSON — The Mississippi Insurance Department is reminding Mississippians that the deadline for building owners and managers to have their elevators and escalators inspected under a new Mississippi law is rapidly approaching. House Bill 817, which became effective July 1, 2013, requires a safety inspection by a certified elevator/escalator inspector licensed by the state of Mississippi before Jan. 1, 2015. ...Read More »
Chaney asks insurers to work with storm victims
JACKSON — To assist Mississippians struggling to overcome significant losses caused by the recent storms, Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney has instructed insurers to work with policyholders in impacted areas regarding payment of premiums. The Mississippi Insurance Department has issued Bulletin 2014-3, effective yesterday, which applies to commercial property, homeowners, dwelling fire and commercial and personal automobile policies. Insurers are ...Read More »
Chaney orders expansion of efforts to meet storm victims' needs
JACKSON — Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is expanding the efforts of the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) and State Fire Marshal’s Office in assisting victims of Monday’s storms. Chaney and his staff visited Richland, Pearl, Brandon, Louisville and Tupelo Tuesday to assess damage, and he has ordered extra personnel in place in all areas. “The damage ...Read More »
Chaney drops lawsuit against National Flood Insurance Program
JACKSON — The state of Mississippi’s lawsuit against the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) will be withdrawn pending the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) implementation of a new law passed by Congress “intended to alleviate some of the draconian rate increases facing Mississippi homeowners,” Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney said. Chaney and the Mississippi Insurance Department filed suit Sept. 26, ...Read More »
State applies for SHOP insurance marketplace
JACKSON — On Aug. 28, the United States Department of Health and Human Services issued regulations that will now allow states to apply to operate a state-based free market Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP) marketplace. “Mississippi is in a position to begin operation of a free market SHOP marketplace in the first quarter of 2014,” Commissioner of Insurance Mike ...Read More »
Two promoted at MID
Two members of the Mississippi Insurance Department have been promoted to key senior staff positions. Kimberly Gilmer Causey has been named general counsel, and David Browning has been promoted to director of the Financial and Market Regulation Division. Causey, a native of Columbus, has been with the Department’s Legal Division as a special assistant attorney general for 10 years. She ...Read More »
So you say you want to be an insurance agent?
By Tim Turner – contributor The nation’s healthcare reform will swell Mississippi’s insurance rolls in the coming years. Right now, there are 14,115 licensed insurance producers — they don’t call them agents anymore — in the state. And they are going to need some help accommodating the newly insured if folks are willing to go through the process of obtaining ...Read More »
Finding affordable health insurance
The Affordable Health Care Act is laden with provisions to help consumers with their insurance until 2014 By Tim Turner – contributor Michael Story can’t tell you what impact healthcare reform will have on the future of the insurance industry in Mississippi. All he knows is that because of measures it already has in place, he is assured of having ...Read More »