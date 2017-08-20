The Mississippi Municipal League elected new officers for 2017-2018 at its Conference in Biloxi. Mayor Les Childress of Flora was elected President of MML. Mayor Glen Barlow of French Camp ascended to the office of First Vice President, and Mayor Billy Hewes of Gulfport was appointed as Second Vice President after running unopposed for the position. Established in 1931, MML ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Mississippi Municipal League
MEC, Manufacturers Association, Municipal League fear breach of fire-at-will doctrine
By TED CARTER The Mississippi Supreme Court would deal a “devastating blow” to the state’s 150-year-old at-will employment doctrine by sticking to a March ruling that a worker should not have been fired for having a firearm in a locked vehicle at work. Those are the stakes as seen by the Mississippi Economic Council, the Mississippi Manufacturers Association and the Mississippi ...Read More »
Edward French takes the helm at MSU’s Stennis Institute of Government
By TED CARTER The new executive director of the Stennis Institute of Government & Community Development brings to the post a vast store of knowledge about public administration and how to effectively run local governments. But Dr. Edward P. “Eddie” French can also tell you the best places to stop for a quick bite to eat along the highways between ...Read More »
Brown: People 'sick of hearing' about inadequate education funding
BILOXI — State education leaders said at a Mississippi Municipal League school funding forum that when the state doesn’t fully fund schools, the bill winds up being the problem of local governments. State Rep. Cecil Brown, D-Jackson, said people are “sick of hearing we don’t have the money to fully fund education,” adding that next year schools will be shorted ...Read More »
Mississippi Municipal League hires Chris Hinton
The Mississippi Municipal League (MML) has hired Chris Hinton of Raymond as its director of governmental affairs. Hinton brings over 10 years of professional and communal service through his previous roles with Natchez Inc., Center for Business Development & Economic Research, Jackson Redevelopment Authority, Mississippi Economic Development Council and Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services in Disability Determination. Hinton obtained a ...Read More »
Johnson assumes presidency
Hernando mayor Chip Johnson has taken over as president of the Mississippi Municipal League. Johnson has been mayor of Hernando for seven years. Johnson was elected MML second vice president in 2010 and just wrapped up his year as first vice president. He is the second league president from DeSoto County; then-mayor Joe Cates of Southaven was MML chief during ...Read More »
Tunica on track after 2011 flood, seeing major increases in activity
After the massive flooding of the Mississippi River in 2011, Tunica took a big hit in tourism, conventions and meeting activity. Even after the flooding was over and everything reopened, things were still slower than normal. “The national media said Tunica attractions were closed because of the flood,” said Bill Canter, director of marketing and sales, Tunica Convention & Visitors ...Read More »
Litigation timeline key for Section 42 valuation fight
A key hearing this week in Hinds County Chancery Court could go a long way toward changing how tax assessors calculate the tax liability for Section 42 Housing Developments. The Mississippi Association of Supervisors, the Mississippi Municipal League and dozens of towns and cities have sued the Department of Revenue, in an attempt to force that agency to allow tax ...Read More »
MML elects officers
The Mississippi Municipal League elected new officers for 2011-12 this week at its annual conference in Biloxi. Mayor Nancy Chambers of Forest was elected president. Mayor Chip Johnson of Hernando will serve as first vice president. Mayor Tim Waldrup of Ellisville was elected second vice president.Read More »
Our best gatherings
No shortage of contenders for best five conventions in the state What are the best five conventions in the state? There is no shortage of possible contenders. Walter Tipton, director, Natchez Convention Center, likes the Harley Davidson convention. “Obviously, this attracts people who like to travel,” Tipton said. “Because of the nature of their conference, they also like to tour ...Read More »