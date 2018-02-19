Sarah Link, Associate Executive Director of the Mississippi Optometric Association has earned the Certified Association Executive designation. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the American Society of Association Executives industry. To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have a minimum of three years experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Mississippi Optometric Association
Optometric leadership class
The Mississippi Optometric Association recently had its first Leadership Optometry Class aimed at developing and training the future leaders of optometry in the state and the nation, according to MOA president Dr. Nicole Monroe of Olive Branch Optometrists selected are Dr. Josh Bostick, Saltillo; Dr. Evan Davis, Laurel; Dr. Josh Hatfield, Fulton; Dr. Stephen Mitchell, Laurel; Dr. Josh Patrick, Hattiesburg; ...Read More »
Sarah Link promoted at Mississippi Optometric Association
The Board of Directors of the Mississippi Optometric Association has named Sarah Link as its Associate Executive Director. She previously served as MOA Membership Coordinator. Prior to joining MOA, Link worked with large accounts at Mad Genius ad agency, at Belhaven University, as well as in management positions for Family Christian Stores in Texas. The Flower Mound, Texas, native is ...Read More »