The Mississippi Pharmacists Association (MPhA) has named its 2011-2012 Executive Committee members. The 2011-2012 MPhA president is Canton native Bill Mosby. Mosby is the owner of Mosby’s Drug Store in Canton, and is a 1972 graduate of the University of Mississippi. Val Soldevila (University of Mississippi, 1977), owner of Henderson Healthmart Drugs and Economy Healthmart Drugs of Clarksdale, is now ...