Canton native Georgia Luann Carter, a staff member in the Mississippi State University Foundation has been promoted to university’s new annual giving director, where she will direct fundraising efforts that typically focus on gifts made to any MSU area on a continuing basis. Carter also will be responsible for securing annual gifts for the institution and its academic colleges through ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Mississippi State University Foundation
MSU Foundation announces 2018 officers, incoming members
The Mississippi State University Foundation is welcoming new members to its 47-seat board of directors. Again in 2018, the MSU Foundation is being led by Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport Jr. of Greenville, S.C., who is entering his third term as board chair. He is joined by returning 2017 officers D. Hines Brannan Jr. of Atlanta, vice chair, and William A. ...Read More »
McGee, Jenkins and Harrington take on new MSU development roles
Mississippi State University Foundation has added a new fundraiser for the university’s Division of Student Affairs, and two veteran team members take on new roles in athletics and the business college. Casey McGee has begun her new duties as assistant director of development for the Division of Student Affairs. The Starkville native joins the MSU fundraising team from a successful ...Read More »
Foshee on fundraising team
Stephen Foshee of Starkville is the new Mississippi State University Foundation assistant athletic director for development. Foshee will be a liaison between the Bulldog Club and the MSU Foundation as he works to secure major gifts for both organizations. He replaces Michelle McBride, who is now at the University of Pittsburgh. Foshee joins the Foundation from the Bulldog Club, where ...Read More »
MSU Foundation officers
The Mississippi State University Foundation has selected its officers, as well as new members for the 47-seat board of directors. In its 55th year, the MSU Foundation is being led by Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport Jr. of Kiawah Island, S.C., who is entering his second term as board chair. Deavenport is joined by returning 2016 officers D. Hines Brannan Jr. ...Read More »
McCrary joins MSU staff
The Mississippi State University Foundation this month welcomes Brittany McCrary of Athens, Ala., has joined the Mississippi State University Foundation as assistant director of annual giving. As assistant director of annual giving, McCrary will oversee the Bulldog Calling Center that employs some 50 MSU students to make telephone solicitations. Callers also update database records of alumni and friends. Mississippi State ...Read More »
MSU Foundation names Asya Besova Cooley annual giving director
Asya Besova Cooley, a professional staff member in the Mississippi State University Foundation, is the university’s new annual giving director. In that role, she will direct fundraising efforts that typically focus on gifts made to any MSU area on a continuing basis. Cooley also will be responsible for securing annual gifts for the institution and its academic colleges through direct ...Read More »
Foundation names leaders, directors
The Mississippi State University Foundation has named 2013 leaders and incoming members for the 46-seat board of directors. Incoming officers with one-year terms that began Jan. 1 include: Bobby S. Shackouls of Houston, Texas; Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport of Kiawah Island, S.C. and Banner Elk, N.C.; and, Mary M. Childs of Ripley. MSU staff members make up the remaining board ...Read More »
Cooley added at Foundation
Asya Besova Cooley has joined the Mississippi State University Foundation as assistant director of annual giving. Cooley will support efforts to secure annual gifts for the land-grant institution. She works with Barbie Hampel, the annual giving director. A native of Southwestern Russia, Cooley holds a bachelor of arts in communications from Alcorn State University and a master of mass communications ...Read More »
McCarty named director
A veteran fundraiser and campus staff member is the Mississippi State University Foundation’s new executive director of development. Jack R. McCarty of Starkville officially began his duties May 15. He is a Starkville Public Schools graduate who received an MSU agriculture degree in 1991. Since 2007, he has led development efforts of the College of Business. He has been responsible ...Read More »