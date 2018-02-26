The idea for Mississippi State University’s upcoming $67 million apartment-style student housing began on the golf course. “I was playing golf with the president of University of Kentucky, Eli Capilouto, and they were having issues not unlike what we were having in Mississippi with concerns about needing to upgrade their facilities – particularly their housing facilities,” said Mark Keenum, president ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Mississippi State University
Chrestman named permanent leader for MSU Career Center
Angie Chrestman, who has served as the Mississippi State University Career Center’s interim director since last July, now is the permanent director. Chrestman succeeds Scott Maynard, who retired in 2017 after leading the center for nine years. The Career Center provides a wide variety of services and events to help MSU’s more than 21,800 students prepare for and find jobs ...Read More »
Bracey of MSU honored by regional business educators
Pamela Scott-Bracey, an assistant professor since 2013 in Mississippi State University’s Department of Instructional Systems and Workforce Development, recently was named Collegiate Teacher of the Year by the Southern Business Education Association. A National Business Education Association affiliate, SBEA represents instructional, administrative and research professionals in a dozen states stretching from Virginia to Louisiana. Bracey is director and co-founder of ...Read More »
Nebraska, Mississippi colleges start poultry degree program
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has signed a cooperative agreement with Mississippi State University to train students for poultry-related careers. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the new program includes three semesters at the Nebraska college in Curtis and a semester at MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Students enrolled in the program will earn an associate of applied ...Read More »
Berkery joins College of Business fundraising efforts
Starkville native and alumna Jana Berkery is the new assistant director of development for the College of Business and its Richard C. Adkerson School of Accountancy at Mississippi State University. Berkery joined the MSU Foundation in 2013, and most recently served as director of the university’s annual giving program. Berkery graduated from MSU in 2005 with a degree in sports ...Read More »
CHEERS — MSU incubates innovative student businesses at CEO
By BECKY GILLETTE Even though there are about 20,000 students at Mississippi State University, it is common for students to leave the area after graduating in search of greener pastures. “They often leave the state,” said Jeffrey B. Rupp, MSU director of outreach in the College of Business. “So, there is a gap in the post-college age group from between ...Read More »
MSU announces Qualls as 2018 National Alumnus
Mississippi State University has named Burnsville native and alumnus R.L. Qualls as the university’s 2018 national alumnus of the year. A Little Rock, Ark., resident, Qualls is the retired president and CEO of Baldor Electric Company. He presently ixserves as co-chairman of Taylor Companies of Washington, D.C., and he recently retired as presiding independent director of Bank of the Ozarks ...Read More »
MSU’s Hopper honored with national leadership excellence award
George Hopper, third from left, Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station director and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences dean at Mississippi State University, accepts the 2017 Southern Association of Agricultural Experiment Stations Directors ESS Excellence in Leadership Award during the APLU’s recent annual meeting in Washington, D.C. Congratulating him are, from left, Gary Thompson, Experiment Station Section chair and ...Read More »
MSU College of Business professor receives international honor
Merrill Warkentin, a professor of information systems at Mississippi State University, is one of five scholars worldwide to be recognized with the 2017 Outstanding Service Award by the International Federation for Information Processing. Warkentin, the James J. Rouse Professor of Information Systems in MSU’s College of Business, recently received the honor from IFIP, the leading multinational apolitical organization in information ...Read More »
Breen assumes permanent Stennis Institute leadership
Mississippi State alumnus Joseph J. “Dallas” Breen is the new director of the university’s John C. Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development. Raised in Plano, Texas, he was an institute staff member who became interim head after P. Edward “Eddie” French became head of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration. Both the institute and department are units ...Read More »