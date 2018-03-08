E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Mississippi Vision Foundation names Sarah Link executive director

MBJ Staff March 8, 2018 Leave a comment

The Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF), a 501c3 founded in 1960, has named Sarah Link, CAE, as its Executive Director. The Mississippi Vision Foundation is committed to improving vision and eye care in Mississippi through a variety of eye care programs, engaging in vision and eye health research, and providing indigent eye care programs. Link is a graduate of Belhaven University ...

Miles awarded Mississippi Vision Foundation’s Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship

MBJ Staff September 12, 2017 Leave a comment

Royce Miles, Jr. of Starkville has been named the recipient of the Mississippi Vision Foundation’s first Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship for students of optometry. Miles, a third year student at the Southern College of Optometry (SCO), is a graduate of Starkville High School, Itawamba Community College, and the University of Mississippi with a BA in Biology. At SCO he ...

