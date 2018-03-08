The Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF), a 501c3 founded in 1960, has named Sarah Link, CAE, as its Executive Director. The Mississippi Vision Foundation is committed to improving vision and eye care in Mississippi through a variety of eye care programs, engaging in vision and eye health research, and providing indigent eye care programs. Link is a graduate of Belhaven University ...Read More »
Miles awarded Mississippi Vision Foundation’s Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship
Royce Miles, Jr. of Starkville has been named the recipient of the Mississippi Vision Foundation's first Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship for students of optometry. Miles, a third year student at the Southern College of Optometry (SCO), is a graduate of Starkville High School, Itawamba Community College, and the University of Mississippi with a BA in Biology. At SCO he