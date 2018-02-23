The Mississippi Wildlife Federation has named Dena Dickerson of Clinton as the 2010 Conservationist of the Year as a tribute to her wide-ranging conservation accomplishments. She received the MWF Eagle Trophy. Dickerson is an environmental biologist with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg. She works with whales, manatees, tortoises and snakes, but the majority of ...