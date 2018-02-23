Lindsey Lemmons is their new Executive Director of the The Mississippi Wildlife Federation. Lemmons will oversee all aspects of the MWF’s operations including issue development and advocacy, administration, fundraising, staff supervision, event planning, membership, communications, and program activities. Lemmons worked for the Mississippi National Guard for over 10 years, where she identified deficiencies in environmental performance and strategically advised on ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Mississippi Wildlife Federation
Wildlife Federation names Achievement Award winners
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation has named the recipients of the 2017 Conservation Achievement Awards. The awards are presented to individuals and organizations that have made a significant contribution to conservation in Mississippi over the past year. Winners are: Conservationist of the Year – Dr. Jack Killgore, Vicksburg Fisheries Conservationist of the Year – Dr. F. J. Eicke, Ocean Springs Wildlife ...Read More »
Board chooses Young
The board of directors for the Mississippi Wildlife Federation has selected Brad Young to lead the organization, effective April 22. Young has served as Black Bear Program leader with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for the past 10 years. Young, who grew up in Cleveland and currently lives in Madison, will provide invaluable insight into conservation programs ...Read More »
Shropshire to retire
Mississippi Wildlife Federation executive director Dr. Cathy Shropshire is retiring effective Dec. 31. During Shropshire’s tenure, MWF instituted many innovative conservation programs now in place in Mississippi and around the country, including the Camo Coalition, Hunters Harvest, Katfishin’ Kids, Outdoorama and Magnolia Records. Shropshire was instrumental in the development of the Habitat Stewards program to protect natural lands on Mississippi’s ...Read More »
Federation chooses Dillard
Rick Dillard, of Madison, was recently installed as president of the Mississippi Wildlife Federation. Dillard received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in fisheries management from Mississippi State University. He is founder of Magnolia White-tailed Deer Records Program, which recognizes trophy deer taken across the state, and he is an official measurer for the Boone & Crockett Club, qualified to measure ...Read More »
Dickerson honored for conservation work
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation has named Dena Dickerson of Clinton as the 2010 Conservationist of the Year as a tribute to her wide-ranging conservation accomplishments. She received the MWF Eagle Trophy. Dickerson is an environmental biologist with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg. She works with whales, manatees, tortoises and snakes, but the majority of ...Read More »
Conservation award recipients’ names
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2010 Conservation Achievement Awards. Winners are: Dena Dickerson, Clinton, Conservationist of the Year; Chad M. Dacus, Gluckstadt, Wildlife Conservationist of the Year; Jason Olive, Tupelo, Fisheries Conservationist of the Year; Dr. John Hodges, Ashland, Forest Conservationist of the Year; Justin Burger, Starkville, Youth Conservationist of the Year; Leslie ...Read More »
Conservation award recipients' names
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2010 Conservation Achievement Awards. Winners are: Dena Dickerson, Clinton, Conservationist of the Year; Chad M. Dacus, Gluckstadt, Wildlife Conservationist of the Year; Jason Olive, Tupelo, Fisheries Conservationist of the Year; Dr. John Hodges, Ashland, Forest Conservationist of the Year; Justin Burger, Starkville, Youth Conservationist of the Year; Leslie ...Read More »