Legislative leaders in their failed effort to rewrite the Mississippi Adequate Education Program school funding formula touted two, conflicting messages. On the one hand, they argued that the Adequate Education Program needed to be replaced because the state could not afford to provide the amount of money to local school districts that was called for under the school funding formula. ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Early intervention with disadvantaged children has high ROI
Gov. Phil Bryant kicked off a recent seminar at the Civil Rights Museum auditorium featuring Nobel Prize winning economist Dr. James Heckman. An expert in the economics of human development, Dr. Heckman spoke on “Making the Case for Investing in High Quality Early Childhood Education in Mississippi.” The Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of ...Read More »
Mississippi lawmakers seek higher reserves, less spending
Top Mississippi lawmakers, seeking to put more money in reserve, propose small cuts for most state agencies in the coming year. The Joint Legislative Budget Committee, meeting Monday, adopted a plan that would cut more than 1 percent from overall state spending in the 2019 budget year, which begins July 1. It would be the second straight decline in state ...Read More »
Analysis: Mississippi budget practices receive mixed grades
A nonpartisan group that evaluates state government budget practices is giving mostly midlevel marks to Mississippi. The Volcker Alliance was formed four years ago by Paul A. Volcker, a former board chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the goal of making government more efficient. The alliance issued a report Nov. 2 called “Truth and Integrity in State Budgeting,” which evaluates all states’ ...Read More »
Analysis: There’s no hiding Mississippi’s economic weakness
Let’s make this simple — Mississippi’s economy is weak and shows few signs of growing stronger. This is a state where total economic output in 2016 still was lower than in 2008, before the recession. Not coincidentally, it’s a state where employers had fewer workers on their payrolls in September 2017 than in February 2008. And that 2008 peak came ...Read More »
Small decrease expected for Mississippi budget next year
Mississippi is on track to have a slightly smaller budget in the coming year under a revenue estimate adopted Wednesday, a change that reflects caution about the state’s economy. Top lawmakers approved a projection that the state will have $5.6 billion available to spend during fiscal 2019, which begins July 1. That is $1.5 million less than the estimate for ...Read More »
As 2017 winds down, Mississippi economic growth looks to be less than 1 percent
By TED CARTER The indicators state economists use to assess the health of Mississippi’s economy showed the same lethargy in August as they did at the start of the year. “August represented another example of the relative sluggishness that has characterized the Mississippi economy in 2017,” said the October edition of Mississippi’s Business prepared by the University Research Center of ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: State contract review process still floundering
Just when you thought it might finally be safe to swim in Mississippi’s contractual storm waters, the MDE and Mississippi True contracts erupted. As reported by The Clarion-Ledger, “both State Auditor Stacey Pickering and the state’s legislative watchdog ‘PEER’ committee blasted the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and vowed further investigation into its contracting and purchasing.” PEER questioned ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Quickie budget hearings produce few surprises
The Legislature’s quickie budget hearings produced few surprises last week. Schools, colleges, and universities, as usual, asked for lots more money while legislators, as usual, focused on holding down spending. One unusual aspect, compared to recent history, was the absence of a looming budget cut due to revenue shortfalls. State tax collections for the first two months of this ...Read More »
Education agency denies auditor’s claim of breaking bid laws
Mississippi State Auditor Stacey Pickering on Thursday accused the Mississippi Department of Education of breaking state laws governing contracts and said he’s continuing to investigate problems. The department, though, denied breaking any laws, saying it would work with Pickering. “We do not agree that we’ve done anything improper or wrong,” department Chief Operating Officer Felicia Gavin told reporters. “We have ...Read More »