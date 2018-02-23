The 2017 PRAM Central award winners are Morgan Miller (left), digital media manager at Mississippi Department of Transportation, who was named Emerging Practitioner of the Year, and Matt Westerfield, APR, associate communications officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, who was presented the President Award. Miller manages MDOT’s social media, websites and digital advertising program. Westerfield was recognized for going ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Morgan Miller
Tag Archives: Morgan Miller
Chaney reports low participation in health exchange
JACKSON — Fewer than 150 Mississippi residents have signed up for coverage through a federally run health insurance website, the state insurance commissioner said yesterday. Mike Chaney told The Associated Press that enrollment has been slow in Mississippi, as in other states, because of problems with the website that opened Oct. 1 — www.healthcare.gov . The U.S. Department of Health ...Read More »