The number of West Nile virus cases in the nation was the largest ever seen in 2012, which makes it particularly important for businesses to be alert to taking precautions to protect employees and customers from bites from mosquitoes that can transmit the virus that can lead to debilitating illness and even death. “Last year was a particularly bad year,” ...Read More »
Health Department reports another West Nile virus death
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi State Department of Health reports one West Nile virus (WNV) death in a Leflore County resident and seven new human cases in Jones (2), Leflore, Madison, Rankin, Sunflower and Winston counties, bringing the state’s total to 46 cases for 2011 with four deaths. So far this year, cases have been confirmed in Forrest (4), Hinds ...Read More »
Health Department reports five new cases of West Nile virus
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Nine newly reported cases of West Nile virus bring the total in Mississippi this year to 33. Yesterday, the state Health Department says new cases were found in Forrest, Hinds, Jasper, Jones, Lincoln, Madison (three) and Rankin counties. So far this year, cases have been confirmed in Forrest (four), Hinds (five), Jones (four), Madison (five), Pearl River ...Read More »
Health Department identifies five new West Nile virus cases
AROUND MISSISSIPPI — Five newly reported cases of West Nile virus bring the total in Mississippi this year to 23. Yesterday, the state Health Department said the new cases were two from Pearl River County and one each from Madison, Tate and Washington counties. The two newly reported Pearl River County cases became ill sometime in late July through early ...Read More »
Two more West Nile virus cases identified
FORREST COUNTY and RANKIN COUNTY — Two newly reported cases of West Nile virus bring the total in Mississippi this year to 18. The state Health Department announced the latest case yesterday. The department said the new cases were from Forrest and Rankin counties. There has been one West Nile virus death in the state this year, a Jones County ...Read More »
Two more cases of West Nile virus identified
FORREST COUNTY and PEARL RIVER COUNTY — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports two new human cases of West Nile virus in Forrest and Pearl River counties, bringing the state’s total to 15. So far this year, cases have been reported in Coahoma, Forrest (two), Hinds (two), Jones (three), Marion, Pearl River (four), Tallahatchie and Wayne counties. The ...Read More »
State records first West Nile virus death
JONES COUNTY — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the first West Nile virus (WNV) death for 2011. The death was a Jones County resident. Three additional cases are reported in Hinds, Pearl River and Wayne counties. This brings the state human case total for this year to 13. So far this year, cases have been reported in ...Read More »
MSDH reports more human cases of West Nile virus
HINDS COUNTY and FORREST COUNTY — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports two new human cases of West Nile virus (WNV). The cases were reported in Hinds and Forrest counties. The MSDH has now reported four new cases in a two-day period. These cases in Hinds and Forrest counties bring the state total for 2011 to nine. So ...Read More »
MSDH reports state's seventh West Nile virus case
JONES COUNTY and PEARL RIVER COUNTY — The Mississippi Department of Health has identified two new cases of mosquito-borne West Nile virus, bringing the total so far in 2011 to seven cases. Officials said the new cases were reported in Jones and Pearl River counties. For the year, West Nile cases have been confirmed in Coahoma, Hinds, Jones, Marion, Pearl ...Read More »
Cochran looking to kill new pesticides regulations
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) is co-sponsoring legislation to eliminate new and redundant federal regulatory requirements on the application of some pesticides, including those used by communities to control mosquitoes. The legislation (S.718) would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from using the Clean Water Act to require a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for pesticides ...Read More »