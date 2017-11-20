Mississippi State alumnus Joseph J. “Dallas” Breen is the new director of the university’s John C. Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development. Raised in Plano, Texas, he was an institute staff member who became interim head after P. Edward “Eddie” French became head of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration. Both the institute and department are units ...Read More »
MSU’s Carl Small Town Center gains new director, community planner
Mississippi State’s Carl Small Town Center has selected its new leader and another member to the team. Leah F. Kemp was promoted to CSTC director in July, while Thomas R. Gregory III is the community planner. Prior to assuming the center’s directorship, Kemp served for six years as assistant director and one year as interim director. At MSU, she also ...Read More »
MSU faculty honored
Four faculty members in Mississippi State’s College of Architecture, Art and Design recently received national awards for their exemplary work in architectural education. School of Architecture associate professors Hans Herrmann and Alexis Gregory and assistant professor Emily McGlohn, along with Building Construction Science assistant professor Michele Herrmann, were formally recognized with two Architectural Education Awards by the Association of Collegiate ...Read More »
MSU golf director honored
Jeff Adkerson, director of MSU’s PGA Golf Management program, has completed the requirements to become a Professional Golfers’ Association Master Professional in Golf Operations. The MSU alumnus is one of approximately 350 people to earn the distinction since the PGA Master Professional program’s inception in 1969. It is the organization’s highest designation. Adkerson joined the MSU College of Business’ PGA ...Read More »
MSU recognizes Outstanding Women
Mississippi State University’s Commission on the the Status of Women recently recognized six individuals with the university’s latest Outstanding Women awards. Honored were, from left: Nelle Cohen, Outstanding Community Woman; Yvett Roby, Outstanding Staff Woman; Emily S. Turner, senior civil engineering/environmental engineering from Columbia, S.C., Student Leadership Awards; MSU President Mark Keenum; Elizabeth M. “Betty” Thomas senior agribusiness/policy and law ...Read More »
Rogers directs MSU center
Marty W. Rogers, a nationally recognized aerospace authority, is now the new director of the Mississippi State-led Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence, which is the Federal Aviation Administration’s Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. In addition to leading ASSURE as interim director, Rogers was the business director for the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems ...Read More »
MSU office wins development award
Mississippi State University’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems Extension in Canton recently accepted the Community Economic Development Award from the Mississippi Economic Development Council for its work to bring advanced manufacturing jobs back to America. The recognition cited the “Reshoring Advanced Manufacturing Jobs in Mississippi: Enhancing Skills and Building Competitiveness” program. During the three-year effort, the project team worked with ...Read More »
Seal to lead MSU center
Susan Seal has been named executive director of Mississippi State University’s Center for Distance Education. Seal, an assistant professor of international agricultural and extension education, has served as the interim executive director of the Center for Distance Education since July. Seal will continue to lead the university’s nationally recognized distance education efforts and work with campus units to enhance the ...Read More »
MSU grad student Johnny Richwine honored
Jonathan D. “Johnny” Richwine, a Mississippi State graduate student in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who is pursuing a master’s degree in agronomy, recently took first-place honors in the Emerging Scientist Competition of the American Forage and Grassland Council. Richwine is a Martin, Tenn., native and University of Tennessee at Martin agribusiness graduate. He will complete the MSU ...Read More »
State inmates get specialized training from MSU's Franklin Furniture Institute
Special to The MBJ Several state inmates will be leaving prison with specialized managerial and manufacturing training from the Franklin Furniture Institute at Mississippi State University. Twenty Mississippi Prison Industries Corp. (MPIC) inmate workers at South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) in Leakesville are enrolled in “The Management and Supervision of Modern Manufacturing” course. The three-hour night class began April 3, ...Read More »