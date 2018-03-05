Nail McKinney Professional Association recently added one CPA and promoted three others at the Tupelo firm. Samantha Weatherford, a native of Sebastopol, has joined the firm. She received her Master of Taxation degree from Mississippi State University in 2012. She has over 5 years experience in public practice in Memphis. Samantha and her husband, Bradley, have a 14-month-old daughter, June, ...Read More »
Accountants make news
David Miller, CPA, has been reappointed to the Mississippi State Board of Public Accountancy by Gov. Phil Bryant to a five-year term. Miller is currently serving on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Auditing Standards Board, and is past president of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. He currently serves as president of Nail McKinney Professional Association, ...Read More »