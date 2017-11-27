The Natchez Grand Hotel recently made two promotions. Naomi Jones was promoted to Assistant General Manager, where she will be responsible for supporting the Hotel Manager with daily hotel operations and services. She also oversees all facets of hotel operations in the absence of the Hotel Manager. Jones joined The Natchez Grand Hotel in March 2008 as a reservationist and ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Natchez Grand Hotel
Tag Archives: Natchez Grand Hotel
Keeping Our Eye On: Leigh Anne Mason
Age: 34 Hometown: Natchez Education: Bachelor’s degree from USM in education with an emphasis in mathematics Current Position: Group sales specialist for the Natchez Convention Center and the Natchez Grand Hotel Leigh Anne Mason attended Copiah Lincoln Community College on a cheerleading and softball scholarship, earning all-state and all-region as a freshman. She completed her degree at USM in Hattiesburg. ...Read More »