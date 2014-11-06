PASCAGOULA — Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has authenticated the keel of the sixth U.S. Coast Guard national security cutter, Munro (WMSL 755). The ship is named to honor Coast Guard Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro. Munro died on Sept. 27, 1942, on Guadalcanal while rescuing a detachment of Marines. For his actions, Munro was posthumously awarded the Medal of ...Read More »
Tag Archives: National Security Cutter
Ingalls to celebrate completion of Coast Guard cutter
PASCAGOULA — Ingalls Shipbuilding will deliver its fourth national security cutter to the Coast Guard tomorrow. The 10 a.m. ceremony for the cutter Hamilton will take place aboard the vessel. Participants will include Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias, Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Rear Adm. Bruce Baffer and Capt. Douglas Fears, the Hamilton’s prospective commanding officer. Shipbuilders and crew members of ...Read More »
Senate committee okays funding for Coast Guard cutter
PASCAGOULA — The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved full funding for production of the U.S. Coast Guard’s eighth National Security Cutter (NSC-8) at the Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) yesterday provided the update following the award of a $76.5-million long-lead materials contract for Ingalls to prepare for production of NSC-8. The Senate Appropriations Committee last week approved ...Read More »
Ingalls awarded $497M contract to build another cutter
PASCAGOULA – U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) reports a $497-million military shipbuilding contract award to Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula to construct the seventh national security cutter (NSC 7) for the U.S. Coast Guard. Cochran said the Department of Homeland Security is amending an existing contract with Ingalls to provide FY2014 appropriations to construct NSC 7. Cochran serves on the Senate ...Read More »