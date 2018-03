Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) has chosen Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Enterprise Corporation/Hope Credit Union (HOPE), as the recipient of the 2014 Ned Gramlich Award for Responsible Finance. It is OFN’s highest individual honor. Bynum founded HOPE to provide access to credit and promote financial inclusion among the underbanked in the mid-South. From 2002-2013, he chaired the Treasury Department’s Community ...