Two of the top statewide elected officials are speaking at the Neshoba County Fair, a get-together known as Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty. Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are making back-to-back speeches Wednesday on the fairgrounds south of Philadelphia. Reeves is expected to talk about tax cuts and say Republicans have pulled the state budget into ...Read More »
Nobile weighs in on Wal-Mart, Dollar General
#justsayin — New cartoon series appears in the MBJ
The Mississippi Business Journal is launching a new cartoon series entitled #justsayin by Ford Williams of Ridgeland. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. The first cartoon in the series is in this edition, the first day of the 2016 Neshoba County Fair. The setting of the cartoon is the Fair’s ...Read More »
Oxford joins league of college town hotel chain
By JACK WEATHERLY You might say Oxford has joined another league. No, Ole Miss hasn’t left the Southeastern Conference. But a hotel in a chain situated in college towns around the country has opened there. Graduate Oxford, a 136-room, four-story hostelry with what could be called a studied local theme, recently opened. “Every square inch of Graduate Oxford has been ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Our flag and states’ rights at the Neshoba Country Fair
In the final months of his first successful presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan gave his most enduring speech right here in Mississippi at the Neshoba County Fair. More important even than his famous “Tear down this wall” speech. According to Republicans like Condoleezza Rice and George Shutlz, the better known “wall” speech was pure rhetoric that did little to end the ...Read More »
Neshoba County Fair speeches happening days before primaries
JACKSON — The Neshoba County Fair is a mandatory stop for retail politicking in Mississippi, and this week’s campaign speeches are happening just a few days before party primaries for governor and other offices. Candidates mingle with the sweaty masses of people who gather in hundreds of shotgun-style cabins in the red clay hills outside Philadelphia. Most of the cabins have ...Read More »
Gunn: State's GOP needs to heal after Senate primary battle
PHILADELPHIA — The Mississippi Republican Party needs to heal divisions created by a hard-fought U.S. Senate primary that is still being protested by tea party conservatives, House Speaker Philip Gunn said yesterday. “The enemy is not other conservatives. The enemy is not even the Democratic Party,” Gunn, R-Clinton, said at the Neshoba County Fair. “The enemy is out-of-control spending, government ...Read More »
Giles Ward will not seek reelection to Senate
LOUISVILLE — State Sen. Giles Ward, a Republican from Louisville, has announced he will not seek a third term in state Senate. Ward made announcement yesterday in a speech at the Neshoba County Fair. The 66-year-old Ward represents Senate District 18, which is comprised of all of Leake and Neshoba counties and a part of Winston County. Ward is chairman ...Read More »
RAY MOSBY: Paranoia strikes deep with Phil Bryant during Neshoba speech
“Paranoid state: Transient psychotic disorder in which the main element is a delusion, usually persecutory or grandiose in nature.” —Abnormal Psychology and Modern Life ROLLING FORK — The Republican cheerleader camp that the fabled Neshoba County Fair has turned into in recent years is usually a lot more noteworthy when there’s an election coming up, but this year’s may go ...Read More »