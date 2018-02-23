E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Hood joined suit to block net neutrality rollback

For the MBJ February 23, 2018 Leave a comment

Attorney General Jim Hood joined 22 attorneys general in filing a petition Thursday to formally commence their lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission’s illegal rollback of net neutrality. The coalition filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit after the FCC published the final rule rolling back net neutrality in today’s Federal Register. ...

Netflix, Comcast deal speeding up service, analyst says

Ted Carter February 24, 2014 Leave a comment

Jeff Kagan, a veteran telecom industry analyst based in Atlanta, likes the arrangement Netflix and Comcast have reached. Here is what he has to say: Comcast and Netflix seem to have finally struck a deal that will benefit them both, and their customers. This is just one of many such deals that will have to be reached between a variety ...

