What’s the “back story” on the recent release of “The Post,” what amounts to a prequel of “All the President’s Men”? Good question. A newsroom has always been a stage that lends itself to dramatization. “The President’s Men,” released in 1976, is still a terrific movie, with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman playing Woodward and Bernstein in their landmark Watergate ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Harper perturbed by Freedom Caucus actions
The disorder in the U.S. House of Representatives even caused Mississippi’s calm Congressman Gregg Harper to become perturbed. Harper “expressed irritation with the House Freedom Caucus,” reported The Clarion-Ledger, after the caucus failed to support California Congressman Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. “We should move forward methodically and select someone who can unite 247 Republicans in order to ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY — Seersucker days: Is it me, or is it just the infernal heat?
There must be an explanation for the strange things that have been happening across our state. A lone 61-year-old man sent Camp Shelby, with its thousands of soldiers, into red alert. The photo on the front of The Clarion-Ledger shows an officer throwing down on the suspect sitting on the ground, leaning against the back bumper of his pickup, and ...Read More »
THE SPIN CYCLE: How Facebook’s new publishing deal with major media could impact public relations
Last week, we discussed how the new Facebook deal allowing major national media to publish directly to the news feed is impacting the news biz? if you’re a fan of the New York Times, National Geographic, Buzzfeed and NBC News, among others, you will be able to read your favorite articles without leaving Facebook. Welcome, Instant Articles. In the past, ...Read More »
Cal-Maine spared in flu outbreak — as shares soar
By JACK WEATHERLY Cal-Maine Foods thus far has been unscathed in the outbreak of avian flu, which has forced egg producers in the Midwest to kill and dispose of millions of laying hens, said the Jackson-based company’s chief financial officer, Tim Dawson. Meantime, Cal-Maine has benefited from the outbreak. Its shares have risen from $38.38 on March 20, the ...Read More »
Sports betting could boost casino traffic
By FRANK BROWN At a time when many states are looking for ways to reverse sagging casino revenues, there’s a three-judge panel in New Jersey pondering a decision that could change the gambling playing field. In the next week or two, the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule on a New Jersey challenge of the Bradley Act, ...Read More »
Mississippian Glenn McCullough Jr. gets nod as new MDA chief
By TED CARTER An executive search that never left Mississippi has led to the appointment of Glenn L. McCullough Jr., former mayor of Tupelo and chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority board, as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority. Speaking to luncheon guests at the Mississippi Economic Council’s annual meeting, Gov. Phil Bryant said he kept the search within ...Read More »
Source: McCullough a leading candidate for MDA job
By JACK WEATHERLY Glenn L. McCullough Jr., former mayor of Tupelo and chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority board, is a leading candidate to become executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority, according to a source familiar with the situation. McCullough said in a telephone interview with the Mississippi Business Journal Thursday afternoon that “the MDA is very important ...Read More »
TRANSITION AT THE MDA — Is Mississippi better off than it was 3 years ago?
By JACK WEATHERLY Is Mississippi better off than it was three years ago? That’s a fair enough question when it comes to measurable matters such as jobs created and money invested. The answer is: depends on whom you’re asking. And what you’re asking. When the Mississippi Development Authority announced April 8 that Brent Christensen was resigning his job as executive ...Read More »