MBJ staff Trustmark National Bank plans a branch for the Fondren district of Jackson at the corner of Old Canton Road and Duling Avenue, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Community leaders and business owners, as well as architects, construction managers and Trustmark executives turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt on Wednesday. “Today’s groundbreaking represents Trustmark’s continued commitment ...Read More »
Biloxi casinos, businesses will pay more for utilities
BILOXI — Proposed water and sewer rates for casinos and other top users in the city will jump 54 percent over the next five years under a plan proposed by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. The Sun Herald reports rates for seniors and the 89 percent of customers who use less than 8,000 gallons of water a month will stay where ...Read More »
New hospice wing to begin admissions next month
TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center plans to open next month a dedicated inpatient hospice wing. Hospital officials tell the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal the new 10-bed hospice which will serve terminally ill patients who need a higher level of care to remain comfortable. Officials expect the wing to open in the next several weeks after staff training and regulatory ...Read More »