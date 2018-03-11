With all the noise about school funding, school choice, vouchers, and teacher shortages, perhaps a look at some fundamentals would be helpful. Remember 2015? The Initiative 42 referendum to put full funding for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) in the state constitution? That initiative and the Legislature’s alternative both failed. So Section 201 of the Mississippi Constitution remains ...Read More »
Travel South Showcase to roll into Mississippi
By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
Mississippi demands $100K from Canton utilities board members
Officials say utility board members in a Mississippi city owe nearly $100,000 to the state auditor’s office after using public funds for personal use. The Clarion Ledger cites a Thursday statement from State Auditor Stacey Pickering as saying five members on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners used board funds to pay for an attorney when they were not members. Cleotha ...Read More »
Work starts on a new era for Northpark Mall
By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
BEN WILLIAMS — Alexander Hamilton v Robert S. Mueller III: Can a president be indicted?
At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Could NRA ties pose serious business branding problems?
Major brands are cutting ties to the National Rifle Association in the wake of public pressure after the tragic mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. And there’s little advantage for companies to stick with the NRA, branding experts told USATODAY. “Unless you’re in an adjacent industry like hunting, having a public connection with the NRA is” highly detrimental ...Read More »
Higher yields and lower input costs helping ag
By BECKY GILLETTE Mississippi ag producers are headed into yet another year with low commodity prices that make profitability a challenge. But two things offsetting that are lower input prices and higher yields, said Brian R. Williams, Ph.D., an agricultural economist who is an assistant professor at Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension. “Commodity prices have been fairly low for the ...Read More »
Heartland a catfish giant
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Catfish is an undeniable part of Mississippi’s cuisine, especially fried catfish with hot sauce. With this in mind, it’s unsurprising that Heartland Catfish Company, a family-owned catfish farm founded in 1995, is the largest single producer of farm-raised catfish in the United States. On March 11 to 13, Heartland will feature vacuum skin-packaged catfish products at ...Read More »
MADE IN MISSISSIPPI — Myra Mirrors more than a ‘gadget’
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT When one thinks of new technology, a vision of Silicon Valley pops up. But here in Oxford, Mississippi, is a company called Myra Mirrors that invented an operating system that enables people to interact with mirrors. Two University of Mississippi students, Pontus Andersson and Sam Bertolet, founded Myra Mirrors two and a half years ago with ...Read More »
MADE IN MISSISSIPPI — Cathead Distilleries sustains substantial growth
By JULIA MILLER Since Cathead Distillery opened in 2010, it’s mission has been simple — produce a top-notch product all while supporting Mississippi music. Despite being the state’s first legal distillery since prohibition ended in 1966, Cathead co-founder Richard Patrick said the first eight years of production have been grassroots driven with strong organic growth. “The state has been great ...Read More »