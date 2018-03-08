By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
UPDATE: Leasing agents say Northpark will undergo $50 million redo
By JACK WEATHERLY The official plans had not been made public, but leasing agents reached out in advance on Tuesday to say Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will undergo a $50 million upgrade. Brooks Corr of Retail Specialists LLC of Birmingham told the Mississippi Business Journal that work on the 958,000-square foot mall on County Line Road will begin in the first quarter. Najla ...Read More »
Northpark faces brave new world of mall retailing
By JACK WEATHERLY Credit Suisse predicted earlier this month that up to 25 percent of U.S. malls will be closed within five years. The Switzerland-based financial services giant’s outlook sent ripples across the world of malls, which have dominated the retail landscape for several decades. Credit Suisse and other observers see an overbuilt market, not unlike the housing market of ...Read More »
Major property owner on County Line backs improvement district
By JACK WEATHERLY One of the major players on County Line Road, metro Jackson’s historically dominant retail center, says it fully endorses the creation of a business improvement district that would encompass stores and property on both sides – in Madison and Hinds counties — of the corridor. Jonathan Gould, co-manager of New York city-based Stonemar Properties LLC, said in ...Read More »
County Line Road, Northpark Mall fighting to hold their own
By JACK WEATHERLY County Line Road is in a holding pattern in more than one way these days. Known for its infamous traffic, the mile-and-a-half, four-lane street that connects Interstate 55 and Old Canton Road, has lost several major stores in the past few years, and is about to lose more. Meantime, the “anchor” of the retail corridor, the 950,000-square-foot ...Read More »
Mississippi losing J.C. Penny stores in Gautier, Natchez in new round of closings
J.C. Penny stores in Gautier and Natchez are among the 33 stores the troubled retailer is closing, the company says. The Gautier store is at Singing River Mall and the Natchez store at Natchez Mall. The department-store operator says it will cut 2,000 jobs as part of the closings as it tries to turn around results. The news comes after ...Read More »
Belk ‘reopens’ at Dogwood with expanded store to meet Flowood retail demand
A $9 million expansion leaves no doubt about where Charlotte-based Belk thinks Flowood’s retail market is headed. In fact, the need to simply keep up with current market demand led Belk to enlarge its store at Dogwood Festival by 40,000 square feet, company executives say. The new expansion to 210,000 square feet is the second in seven years for the ...Read More »
Northpark Mall hires Megan Bailey
Megan Bailey is the new director of marketing and business development at Northpark Mall. Most recently, Bailey oversaw restructuring and branding of two longstanding urban radio stations in Indianapolis, Ind., as the director of promotions for Radio One Inc. She also spent five years as event manager for the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium where she was part ...Read More »
Pearson announced as manager of Northpark
Brian Pearson of Simon Property Group has been named mall manager at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. As mall manager, Pearson will manage all day-to-day operations, maintenance and the budget, as well as tenant and community relations. Additionally, he will be responsible for the security and marketing of the center.Read More »