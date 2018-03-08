E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Work starts on a new era for Northpark Mall

Jack Weatherly March 8, 2018 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...

UPDATE: Leasing agents say Northpark will undergo $50 million redo

Jack Weatherly November 8, 2017 7 Comments

By JACK WEATHERLY The official plans had not been made public, but leasing agents reached out in advance on Tuesday to say Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will undergo a $50 million upgrade. Brooks Corr of Retail Specialists LLC of Birmingham told the Mississippi Business Journal  that work on the 958,000-square foot mall on County Line Road will begin in the first quarter. Najla ...

Northpark faces brave new world of mall retailing

Jack Weatherly June 15, 2017 1 Comment

By JACK WEATHERLY Credit Suisse predicted earlier this month that up to 25 percent of U.S. malls will be closed within five years. The Switzerland-based financial services giant’s outlook sent ripples across the world of malls, which have dominated the retail landscape for several decades. Credit Suisse and other observers see an overbuilt market, not unlike the housing market of ...

Major property owner on County Line backs improvement district

Jack Weatherly January 7, 2016 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY  One of the major players on County Line Road, metro Jackson’s historically dominant retail center, says it fully endorses the creation of a business improvement district that would encompass stores and property on both sides – in Madison and Hinds counties — of the corridor. Jonathan Gould, co-manager of New York city-based Stonemar Properties LLC, said in ...

County Line Road, Northpark Mall fighting to hold their own

Jack Weatherly June 25, 2015 1 Comment

By JACK WEATHERLY  County Line Road is in a holding pattern in more than one way these days. Known for its infamous traffic, the mile-and-a-half, four-lane street that connects Interstate 55 and Old Canton Road, has lost several major stores in the past few years, and is about to lose more. Meantime, the “anchor” of the retail corridor, the 950,000-square-foot ...

Northpark Mall hires Megan Bailey

MBJ Staff June 28, 2013 Leave a comment

Megan Bailey is the new director of marketing and business development at Northpark Mall. Most recently, Bailey oversaw restructuring and branding of two longstanding urban radio stations in Indianapolis, Ind., as the director of promotions for Radio One Inc. She also spent five years as event manager for the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium where she was part ...

Pearson announced as manager of Northpark

MBJ Newswires July 6, 2009 1 Comment

Brian Pearson of Simon Property Group has been named mall manager at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. As mall manager, Pearson will manage all day-to-day operations, maintenance and the budget, as well as tenant and community relations. Additionally, he will be responsible for the security and marketing of the center.

