Major brands are cutting ties to the National Rifle Association in the wake of public pressure after the tragic mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. And there’s little advantage for companies to stick with the NRA, branding experts told USATODAY. “Unless you’re in an adjacent industry like hunting, having a public connection with the NRA is” highly detrimental ...Read More »
Proposed ammo ban empties shelves
JACKSON — When word began to spread about a proposed ban on a popular type of ammunition, the market responded faster than a speeding bullet. “I think it was gone the day people heard about it,” Tim Sternberg of Dad’s Super Pawn in Gulfport said. The buying spree resulted from a proposal by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms ...Read More »
UPDATE: Florida police called on George Zimmerman
ORLANDO, Fla. — George Zimmerman’s wife has called police to her father’s house, saying the former neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of murder threatened her with a gun. Lake Mary Police Chief Steve Bracknell says Shellie Zimmerman called police shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. Bracknell says Zimmerman hasn’t been arrested and officers are at the house trying to determine ...Read More »
Judge extends hold on Mississippi open-carry gun law
JACKSON, Mississippi — A Hinds County circuit judge has extended his hold on Mississippi’s open-carry gun law, declaring it unconstitutionally vague. Judge Winston Kidd on Friday put a permanent injunction on that law Friday. But, Attorney General Jim Hood is expected to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court. On June 28, Kidd put a hold on the law, ...Read More »
UPDATE — Court extends temporary restraining order for open carry law until Friday while merits of blocking law are considered
A Hinds County circuit judge heard arguments Monday about whether to extend his temporary block on a Mississippi open-carry gun law. Earlier this year, legislators passed and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 2, which says adults don’t need a state-issued permit to carry a gun that’s not concealed. The bill’s chief sponsor, Republican Rep. Andy Gipson of Braxton, ...Read More »
CRAWFORD: Truth management (like recent NRA study) manipulates beliefs
Since the earliest days of civilization “truth management” has been practiced by governments, religions, and powerful organizations to further their own interests. Today, the practice of truth management has proliferated to organizations throughout the United States, including Mississippi. Envision a persuasion scheme that integrates widespread publicity, rampant disinformation, and tailored “truths.” You get the picture. For example, our Defense Department ...Read More »