The University of Southern Mississippi’s online Nursing and Master of Business Administration programs have received high rankings by the U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report ranks online degree programs according to student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. The online nursing program has been ranked #58 in Best ...Read More »
Bolton joins Hattiesburg Clinic Downtown Medical Associates
Matthew D. Bolton, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Downtown Medical Associates. He received his Master of Science in Nursing from South University in Savannah, Ga., and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss. Bolton is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. He is a member of ...Read More »
Upon turning 50, USM’s Nursing College moves to state-of-the-art home
By TED CARTER The opening of University of Southern Mississippi’s Asbury Hall for classes Jan. 17 gives USM a leading role in a strategy by which Mississippi has more than doubled its nursing school graduates since the start of the previous decade. USM’s college of Nursing already accounts for 23.55 percent of nursing baccalaureate degrees awarded in the state, followed by ...Read More »
Dean: USM College of Nursing needs to move into new building
HATTIESBURG — Katherine Nugent, dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi, says there are 1,450 reasons why the college needs to move into its as yet unfinished new home in Asbury Hall. She says that’s how many students are currently crammed into Harkins Hall, which was built around 1975. Nugent says those cramped quarters lead ...Read More »
Delta State takes online nursing program to top
By BECKY GILLETTE Delta State University’s Robert E. Smith School of Nursing offered one of the first online nursing schools and now is also considered one of the best, having recently been ranked first in the country for providing online RN (registered nurse) to BSN (Bachelor of Science in nursing) education by RNtoBSN.org. “Offering this program online allows working Delta ...Read More »
USM offering accelerated nursing program to military service members
LONG BEACH — The University of Southern Mississippi recently received a three-year grant in excess of $1 million that will allow the university to offer a specialized, accelerated bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree program designed for former and active-duty military service members. “It’s a great match with what we have to offer with this program, because these young ...Read More »
HCC works deal with MSU Extension Service for land to expand
RAYMOND — Hinds Community College will expand its nursing and allied health programs in Jackson after agreeing to move Mississippi State University Extension Service employees to college property in Raymond. The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 2 to accept the swap. The college will gain use of 11.5 acres and two buildings. President Clyde Muse says one building ...Read More »
Belhaven gets approval to start nuring program
JACKSON — State officials are initially approving Belhaven University’s plan to start a nursing program. The College Board voted to allow the private Jackson university to start admitting students this fall to a program that will let them earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The board will still have to give final approval to the program as the first class ...Read More »
Delta State to celebrate largest ever gift to the university
Delta State University will celebrate the largest private donation in the institution’s history with a gift presentation at the Robert E. Smith School of Nursing on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The gift will be presented on behalf of the Robert E. Smith Estate, and all students, faculty, staff, alumni, patrons, media and friends are invited to attend. Remarks will be ...Read More »
MGCCC building new $12M nursing school facility
BILOXI — Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has announced a $12 million project to build a new nursing school. MGCCC president Mary Graham says the Nursing and Simulation Complex will be located south of the William Carey University campus on Mississippi Highway 67 on about five acres of land. Officials say the groundbreaking on this ambitious project will be held ...Read More »