OXFORD – Business experts from the University of Mississippi and the local community will lead a Wednesday discussion about questions potential business owners need to investigate before forming a limited liability company. Part of the Spark Series, the panel discussion is titled “Questions You Should Ask Before You Begin Your Business.” The event, set for 4 p.m. in the ...Read More »
Ole Miss appeals NCAA punishment, citing abuse of discretion
Mississippi filed its appeal Thursday of the NCAA committee on infractions’ decision to ban the football program from the postseason in 2018, limit unofficial recruiting visits and cite the school for lack institutional control in a case involving 21 violations. The NCAA committee handed down its decision in December after a lengthy investigation. The school said the committee “should vacate ...Read More »
Mississippi town seeks to nearly double its land area
One Mississippi college town is proposing an annexation to nearly double its land area. Oxford aldermen could vote March 6 on the plan, which would take 12 sq. miles (31 sq. kilometers) in five separate areas into the city limits. Mayor Robin Tannehill is inviting people to view maps and comment. Currently, Oxford’s land area is 16 sq. miles (41 ...Read More »
Ole Miss Rebels could swap black bear mascot for landshark
Years after it traded Colonel Reb for a bear, the University of Mississippi could again change its sidelines sports mascot. Student government President Dion Kevin III announced Monday that students will vote next week on changing from a black bear to a “landshark” in a campuswide election. University spokesman Ryan Whittington said the vote would be advisory and would not ...Read More »
#justisayin takes a look at Freeze and Ole Miss
This week, Ford Williams highlights the unexpected resignation of Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze. Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its second year of publication. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, Ford has caricatured Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, HB 1523, Ole ...Read More »
#justsayin takes a look at Ole Miss and the NCAA
This week, Ford Williams takes a look at the NCAA investigation of Coach Hugh Freeze and the Ole Miss football team. Ford is a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame. He is the ...Read More »
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith opens up on sexuality
Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has opened up about his sexuality and the impact it has had on his career. Smith mentioned in a recent speech at the University of Mississippi, where he graduated, that he had never stood in front of a group of people to talk about being gay, but added that he has “nothing to hide.” Smith says ...Read More »
Cost of Ole Miss traffic circle jumps from $800,000 to $2.5M
The projected cost of a new traffic circle on the University of Mississippi’s Oxford campus has ballooned from $800,000 to $2.5 million. College Board trustees on Thursday approved plans for Ole Miss to begin the work, designed to ease congestion at the intersection of Hathorn Road, Hill Drive and Chucky Mullins Drive. University officials, in documents submitted to trustees, say ...Read More »
Jon Meacham to give commencement address at Ole Miss
School officials say Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Jon Meacham will give the spring commencement address at the University of Mississippi. The university said in a statement that Meacham will speak to graduates and their families at 9 a.m. on May 13 in the Grove on the Oxford campus. Meacham is a former editor of Newsweek and a contributor ...Read More »
Ole Miss Provost Morris Stocks to return to faculty
After nine years as University of Mississippi provost and executive vice chancellor, Morris H. Stocks is returning to the faculty at the Patterson School of Accountancy. The university said Monday that Stocks’ move takes effect Jan. 1. Chancellor Jeffrey S. Vitter says Stocks’ administrative legacy is substantial and the fruits of his work will be visible for years to come. ...Read More »