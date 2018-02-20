E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Bracey of MSU honored by regional business educators

MBJ Staff February 20, 2018 Leave a comment

Pamela Scott-Bracey, an assistant professor since 2013 in Mississippi State University’s Department of Instructional Systems and Workforce Development, recently was named Collegiate Teacher of the Year by the Southern Business Education Association. A National Business Education Association affiliate, SBEA represents instructional, administrative and research professionals in a dozen states stretching from Virginia to Louisiana. Bracey is director and co-founder of ...

Pamela Scott-Bracey earns award

MBJ Staff December 29, 2014 1 Comment

Pamela Scott-Bracey, a College of Education assistant professor at Mississippi State University, is the 2014 Mississippi Business Education Association’s University Educator of the Year. In years prior to this award, when she was pursuing her undergraduate degree at the University of Southern Mississippi, she received the Future Business Teacher of the Year award from Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta ...

