By TED CARTER An extensive transformation of Mississippi’s payday lending and car title lending industry is likely to occur in 2018, starting with a drop in the number of lenders. That is when the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, is expected to begin a clampdown on lenders the watchdog agency says will help keep borrowers from failing into a ...Read More »
Tag Archives: payday check
Investigation leads to $10M settlement with payday lender ACE Cash Express
Texas-based ACE Cash Express, a large payday lender with a franchise store in Hattiesburg, has been hit with $10 million in penalties from the fledgling Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. ACE Cash Express, CFPB Director Richard Cordray charges, was “relentlessly overzealous” in pursuit of overdue borrowers. ACE Cash Express unlawfully called employers of tardy borrowers and threatened borrowers with lawsuits and ...Read More »
City leaders extend business ban
CLINTON — New businesses, including payday and title loan shops, pawnshops and tattoo parlors, still cannot open in Clinton. For the second time, Clinton aldermen have extended a 90-day moratorium on new businesses while crafting a zoning ordinance. Although the proposal is still several months from a final draft, city leaders say the affected businesses will be zoned for location ...Read More »