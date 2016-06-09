E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: payday check

Tag Archives: payday check

New federal rules expected to shrink payday lending industry by two-thirds

Ted Carter June 9, 2016 2 Comments

By TED CARTER An extensive transformation of Mississippi’s payday lending and car title lending industry is likely to occur in 2018, starting with a drop in the number of lenders. That is when the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, is expected to begin a clampdown on lenders the watchdog agency says will help keep borrowers from failing into a ...

Read More »

Investigation leads to $10M settlement with payday lender ACE Cash Express

July 17, 2014 11 Comments

Texas-based ACE Cash Express, a large payday lender with a franchise store in Hattiesburg, has been hit with $10 million in penalties from the fledgling Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. ACE Cash Express, CFPB Director Richard Cordray charges, was “relentlessly overzealous” in pursuit of overdue borrowers. ACE Cash Express unlawfully called employers of tardy borrowers and threatened borrowers with lawsuits and ...

Read More »

City leaders extend business ban

Megan Wright March 15, 2010 Leave a comment

CLINTON — New businesses, including payday and title loan shops, pawnshops and tattoo parlors, still cannot open in Clinton. For the second time, Clinton aldermen have extended a 90-day moratorium on new businesses while crafting a zoning ordinance. Although the proposal is still several months from a final draft, city leaders say the affected businesses will be zoned for location ...

Read More »